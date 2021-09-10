There’s one concern with Alabama heading into the matchup with Mercer

Alabama answered the bell last week in its dominating performance over the Miami Hurricanes and now look to carry the momentum into their home opener against the Mercer Bears.

Part of my role here at Roll Tide Wire is to bring to light some of the areas of concern heading into the matchup with the next opponent of the Crimson Tide. Sometimes those concerns are obvious and sometimes they are not.

There’s not much that should concern you if you are Alabama heading into this matchup. But if we have learned anything from coach Saban, it’s that the belief of just “getting by” can prove detrimental.

What do we call that type of mindset?

Complacency

I know it, you know it, and Nick Saban knows it. There is a reason that each time coach Saban has spoken to the media this week he emphasized the importance of respecting the opponent.

Coach Saban has made it clear that the team has not practiced in a manner that was acceptable to the coaching staff. The only explanation for that is complacency.

Look, Mercer doesn’t have the horses to compete with Alabama for four quarters, but if the game is closer than the experts think, it will be because of one reason and one reason only, complacency on the side of the Tide.

