One Commanders player on the roster bubble at each position heading into training camp

The Washington Commanders will report to training camp on July 26, with the first practice on July 27. Washington’s rookies will report to camp on July 21.

With a little over two weeks remaining until training camp begins, it’s the perfect time to begin analyzing Washington’s 90-man roster. The Commanders drafted seven players and signed 12 more undrafted free agents. Not all of these rookies will make Washington’s 53-man roster.

However, we shift our focus to the veterans on Washington’s roster. Which veterans are on the roster bubble? We name one veteran at each position group who is on the bubble this summer.

The Commanders like Jake Fromm as a developmental backup quarterback. The former Georgia Bulldog star hasn’t impressed during his limited time as an NFL player, but the Giants were horrible when he was on their roster. Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett are Washington’s top two quarterbacks. Head coach Ron Rivera hasn’t always kept three quarterbacks. If he does, Fromm makes the roster as No. 3, but there’s a chance Washington sticks with two and signs one to the practice squad, which could be Fromm.

Running back: Jaret Patterson

Washington Commanders running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jaret Patterson is a fan favorite. And he’s had a little success when he’s had the opportunity over the first two seasons of his career. However, after Washington drafted Chris Rodriguez Jr. in April, Patterson’s roster chances took a hit. Much like Fromm, this depends on the Commanders keeping four running backs. If they do, one veteran, whether it’s Patterson or Jonathan Williams, will be gone.

Wide receiver: Marcus Kemp

Washington Commanders wide receiver Marcus Kemp (19). Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders signed Marcus Kemp in March after hiring his former offensive coordinator in Kansas City, Eric Bieniemy. Kemp is 27 and has spent most of the past six seasons with the Chiefs. Kemp is known for being a terrific player on special teams who doesn’t contribute on offense. He has four career receptions. Washington will likely keep six wide receivers. Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown are safe.

The Commanders will likely keep at least one undrafted rookie, primarily as a return man, leaving a spot open. Kemp will have a shot to make the roster, but he needs a good preseason.

Tight end: Brandon Dillon

There are little to no choices here. Logan Thomas is the veteran, but he’s the starter. John Bates is entering year three, and he’s the top backup. Cole Turner and Curtis Hodges are young players entering their second season. That leaves Brandon Dillon, who signed this spring after Armani Rogers was lost for the season with an Achilles injury. Dillon is unlikely to make Washington’s roster.

Offensive tackle: Trent Scott

Carolina Panthers offensive guard Dennis Daley (65) and Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Trent Scott (78). Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders signed Trent Scott this offseason to provide depth at tackle. Scott can make the roster, but Cornelius Lucas is the No. 3 tackle behind Andrew Wylie and Charles Leno Jr. Will the Commanders keep the veteran Scott or keep an extra interior player? Sam Cosmi and Saahdiq Charles, the expected starters at guard, have both started at offensive tackle.

Interior offensive line: Andrew Norwell

Washington Commanders guard Andrew Norwell (68). Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This is easy. Norwell will be cut once he passes a physical. The Commanders can save money and get younger and better by releasing Norwell. It’s only procedural that he remains on the roster for now.

Defensive end: William Bradley-King

Washington Commanders defensive end Will Bradley-King (56). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

William Bradley-King enters his third NFL season. With the Commanders having so much depth at defensive end in front of him, it’s doubtful Bradley-King makes the roster in 2023. He could be back on the practice squad.

Defensive tackle: Abdullah Anderson

Ke’Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is tackled by Abdullah Anderson #98 of the Atlanta Falcons. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

The Commanders signed Abdullah Anderson this offseason to provide depth at defensive tackle. Here’s the problem: They have Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, John Ridgeway and Phidarian Mathis. Mathis is fully healthy, and Ridgeway should be before camp, so it’s difficult to see Washington keeping a fifth tackle when Efe Obada can slide inside on passing downs.

Linebacker: De'Jon Harris

Washington Commanders linebacker De’Jon Harris (45). (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The Commanders only have six true linebackers on the offseason roster. We know Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson, Cody Barton, and probably, David Mayo are safe. That leaves two young vets, De’Jon Harris and Milo Eifler. They’ll be battling one another for a spot in training camp. It would not be a shock if the Commanders added a veteran linebacker before Week 1.

Defensive back: Rachad Wildgoose

Washington Commanders cornerback Rachad Wildgoose (ERFA) Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Rachad Wildgoose is a young player, only entering his third NFL season. Wildgoose had some success last season before struggling in a midseason win over the Colts, and he was benched on defense. With the Commanders drafting Emmanuel Forbes and Quan Martin, Danny Johnson — who is always on the bubble — could be the odd man out, but he played well last season, rescuing Washington when it had no depth. Wildgoose needs a good summer to stick around.

Troy Apke would be the easy answer here, but his release is expected — again.

