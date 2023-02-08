One Commanders’ offensive coordinator candidate is off the board

The Washington Commanders have formally interviewed at least six known candidates for their vacant offensive coordinator position. Pat Shurmur, Ken Zampese, Charles London, Eric Studesville, Thomas Brown and Anthony Lynn have each had formal interviews with head coach Ron Rivera and Washington.

The Commanders fired former offensive coordinator Scott Turner over three weeks ago and appear no closer to hiring his replacement. However, Washington wants to speak with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy but will have to wait until after the Super Bowl to speak with him in an official capacity.

While the Commanders wait for Bieniemy, one of the aforementioned contenders landed a new job on Tuesday. London, the Falcons quarterbacks coach, accepted the pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach job with the Tennessee Titans.

London was believed to have interviewed for Tennessee’s offensive coordinator position, but the Titans promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator and also brought in London. London was the offensive coordinator for the American team at last week’s Senior Bowl and earned major praise.

The Commanders liked London, who was coming from Atlanta, which had one of the more impressive running games in the NFL last season. However, he was not likely to be the team’s hire. Bieniemy [if he wants it], Shurmur and Zampese would appear to be the frontrunners for the Commanders.

#Titans announce several coaching moves – Tim Kelly elevated to OC, Charles London hired as pass-game coordinator (QBs) and Chris Harris hired as pass-game coordinator (CBs). London and Harris have been up for coordinator jobs this cycle. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire