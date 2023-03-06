One combine standout at every position who should be on Chiefs’ radar

Just like that, the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine has come and gone.

Over 300 draft prospects worked out in front of all 32 teams, inching ever closer to their dreams of playing in the NFL. Several of those draft-eligible athletes improved their draft stock with impressive performances over the weekend, showing that they have the athleticism and skill that it takes to play in the league.

Every year the Kansas City Chiefs tend to come away with some standout performers from the combine. Last season, it was players like George Karlaftis and Isiah Pacheco. Who could be among those players this year? Let’s take a quick look at one player from every position group (special teamers excluded) who should be blinking brightly on the Chiefs’ radar after the combine.

Purdue QB Aidan O'Connell

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

O’Connell elected to do drills at his pro day later this month, but he did throw alongside some of the top quarterbacks in this class. In doing so, I think he helped his stock immensely. The 6-foot-3 and 213-pound quarterback made all of the throws against air, including some extremely well-placed throws near the sideline. He had one that Trey Palmer caught where I audibly said, “That’s an NFL throw.” The Chiefs obviously have some level of need at the quarterback position with Chad Henne’s retirement. If they can’t wrangle a veteran in free agency, this might be a good route. There’s also the added benefit that O’Connell has already worked out with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ trainer.

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Charbonnet put together a really well-rounded workout at the combine. He certainly wasn’t the fastest player, posting a 4.53s 40-yard dash, but that time was better than what Kareem Hunt put up back in 2017. His vertical jump (37 inches) and broad jump (122 inches) were both right up there with the best in the class, showing the same explosion he showed on his tape at UCLA. I was also impressed with his footwork, wiggle and burst during the on-field work. I’m certain he’d make for a nice complement to Isiah Pacheco in Kansas City.

Story continues

Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Washington had one of my favorite workouts at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Not only did the 6-foot-7 and 264-pound tight end showcase elite athleticism, but his on-field workouts were so freaky they were almost funny. First, he got on the sled and moved the thing a good seven yards off the ball. Other players hit the sled and didn’t move it a yard. Second, this kid made the most acrobatic catch and adjustment to a ball we saw all day long. This is the type of guy that you want to coach and develop on your team.

Arkansas WR Matt Landers

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Landers (6-foot-4, 200 pounds) had an eye-popping combine performance, posting a 37-inch vertical jump, a 130-inch broad jump and a 4.37s 40-yard dash. At his size, those are really good numbers. It made me want to go back, watch the tape again and read my scouting notes. One thing I was really down on was his hands, but he didn’t seem to have problems with any catchable passes during the drills. In fact, watching him run under and catch a 60-yard moonshot from Anthony Richardson was one of the highlights of Day 3. If the Chiefs prioritize other positions early and bet on an athlete a little later in the draft, I hope that guy is Landers.

Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Before the combine, I felt that Harrison was an easy mover with immense upside and that opinion has only been reinforced with his performance. He ran a 40-yard dash below five seconds, which is always the mark of an athlete for a big man. His time was only second to Georgia LT Broderick Jones who is considered the top player in this class. During his on-field workouts, he was moving more like a tight end than he was a tackle and truly looked to be one of the best in this class. There were a good 20 minutes where an error led people to believe that Harrison had T-Rex arms, but thankfully it was in error and a correction to 34+ inches occurred.

LSU iOL Anthony Bradford

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bradford has the versatility to play either guard spot, but he could also plug in and play right tackle as well. The Chiefs seem to value that positional versatility and with some guys like Nick Allegretti and Andrew Wylie potentially moving on this offseason, it could be something they emphasize during the draft. At 6-foot-4 and 322 pounds, Bradford tied for the fourth-best 10-yard split among offensive linemen at the combine. His on-field work looked a lot smoother than some of the other offensive linemen that were in his group too.

Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hall worked out with the linebackers, but he has the size to put his hand in the dirt and play edge rusher in Steve Spagnuolo’s system. Listed at a hair under 6-foot-3 and 257 pounds, Hall posted some really impressive numbers during combine drills. His 4.55s 40-yard dash ranked sixth among edge rushers with the third-best 10-yard split. He also posted the fourth-best broad jump at 127 inches. That explosion and power show up often on his tape at Auburn and it’s something that the defense seems to be lacking.

West Virginia DT Dante Stills

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

I’m not sure there is a player that makes more sense for Kansas City in this draft class than Stills. His father, Gary Stills, was drafted by the Chiefs and played for the team for seven seasons from 1999-2005. The kicker is that Dante is an exceptional athlete with the versatility to play along the defensive interior and edge rusher. He also has a ton of production during his career at West Virginia. He ran the fourth-fastest 40-yard dash among defensive tackles, with the fifth-best 10-yard split and his broad jump, three-cone and shuttle run were all within the top 5 of this class.

Vanderbilt LB Anfernee Orji

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Orji posted the top vertical among linebackers (38.5 inches) and top 6 40-yard dash time (4.53s) at 6-foot-1 and 230 pounds. He seems to be a better athlete than many were expecting, which makes you want to go back to the tape and see what you missed. He looked really calm and collected during his drills, moving easily and catching the ball well. That’s something that’s nice to see when a lot of his tape features more of an attacking, downhill style. I feel like he’s going to end up being a much better pro than he was a college player.

South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This draft class is absolutely stacked at the cornerback position and the Chiefs shouldn’t shy away from taking one just because of their success finding gems last season. Smith weighed in at 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, posting solid scores in the 40-yard dash (4.43s), vertical jump (38 inches) and broad jump (135 inches). What I came away most impressed with is how easily he can turn and burn. He gets his hips flipped as well as any cornerback I’ve seen in this class and doesn’t lose much speed at all with his footwork.

Virginia Tech S Chamarri Conner

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In what is considered a weak safety class, a player like Conner could be pushed up the draft board because of his workout. His 40-yard (4.51) ranked No. 7 among safeties. His vertical (40.5 inches) tied for the third-best mark. His bench press (20) and broad jump (125 inches) both tied for the fifth-best mark. During the on-field work, his backpedal and transition were extremely smooth. I was impressed with his ability to break on the ball as well. It also doesn’t hurt that he comes from a school that has constantly been praised for putting out good defensive backs.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire