One college football analyst views Miller Moss as top-25 quarterback

Miller Moss doesn’t have a long list of career accomplishments at USC, but his Holiday Bowl masterpiece certainly caught everyone’s attention. Bill Bender of The Sporting News thinks Miller Moss is a top-25 college football quarterback heading into the 2024 season.

Here’s more from Bender:

“This ranking operates on a few educated guesses – starting with the belief Miller will be productive in Lincoln Riley’s offensive system. The Trojans did not get competition via the transfer portal, and Moss closed last season with a record-setting 372-yard, six-TD performance against Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. It’s a limited sample, but Moss has a career 71.7% completion percentage. If that holds up in the Big Ten, then the production will follow with ease.”

One game does not a career make, but one game certainly showed what Moss is capable of achieving within the USC offense under head coach Lincoln Riley. If the Holiday Bowl is reflective of what we are going to see this season, Bender’s No. 22 ranking of Moss will actually still underrate the Trojans’ signal-caller.

