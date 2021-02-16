One year out of coaching, John Beilein talks current Michigan team, what's next for him

Feb. 16—Can't see the whole story? Sign in or subscribe.

On Thursday, it will be exactly one year since former Michigan coach John Beilein, resigned from the head coaching position with the Cleveland Cavaliers, ending his brief stint in the NBA.

During Michigan basketball's two-week pause, The Detroit News caught up with Beilein for a wide-ranging Q&A on the Wolverines, new coach Juwan Howard, his current gigs and what's next.

(Note: Some questions and answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.) — Question: How many Michigan games have you watched this season and what are your thoughts on the team? — Answer: I've watched most of them. Really impressed. They really played well against the three MAC teams and they were all good MAC teams. Then when they played Central Florida and I saw what Hunter (Dickinson) could do, that changes the whole thing when you can throw it inside and get either a score or pass out of it. The two new seniors (Mike Smith and Chaundee Brown), I thought they'd be pretty good but that has helped them because Franz (Wagner) and Isaiah Livers are as good of forwards there are in college basketball. — Q. Given the amount of new faces and not knowing how all the pieces would fit on the roster, has Michigan's success so far surprised you at all? — A. With fifth-year guys, I don't think you really know what you're going to get sometimes because there's a lot of adjustment. These two young men (Smith and Brown) have adjusted so well. Mike Smith was the leading scorer at Columbia and Chaundee Brown was like the best player at Wake Forest last year. For those guys to come in and say, 'All right, I'm all in to this team culture they have here at Michigan,' that's hard to do and they did it. Compliments to the coaching staff for getting them to be able to do that because that is not easy when somebody has either been the guy or is used to starting his whole life like Chaundee. It's good. — Q. Some of the key cogs in the rotation are players you recruited and coached for a season or two. What strides have you seen from those guys? — A. Eli (Brooks) sticking in there through all this — the coaching change, he was a starter at times as a freshman — there were adjustments he had to make and he got better and better. That's really neat to see because he stuck in there. Isaiah, I think this was a great decision for him to come back because I think everybody would like to see him — and he would like to do this — be the guy at the end of the game they get the ball to and win the game. He's never been that guy and most guys that want to be in the pros need to be that guy. Same thing with Franz. They're really, really good players, but now they get the chance to be guys that are going to have an individual matchup with the score tied with two minutes to go and are going to have to win that matchup. That's what both of them need. Sometimes it'll work, sometimes it won't.

Story continues

I'm glad (Austin Davis and Brandon Johns Jr.) are out there getting time and that (Juwan Howard) has been going with a shorter bench. You see them enough and I think as they get into this February schedule, their role is going to be really important. I'm glad that Austin is healthy and watching Brandon's growth is really good because he obviously has a lot of potential. He seems to be putting it together little by little, baby steps. — Q. Is there anything you think this Michigan team is missing or lacking? — A. I don't think so. I think they're just really solid. They've got nine seniors, counting the guys on the scout team. What is Senior Day going to look like? I mean, when was the last time we had more than two or three? Those guys have stuck it out — Eli, Isaiah and Austin. It's a good story. They had a coaching change and they've stuck in there and they just did it. It's tremendous. It's what's college athletics should be all about really. — Q. What do you think about this team's ceiling and potential? — A. "You'd always like to say we don't care who we're playing or when we're playing, we're going to be good. That's a coach's dream and it very rarely happens. I think that they've got to stay healthy and that's the big thing. They've been really blessed with that. They've only lost Eli for a game, so that's a huge thing for them and it's hard to control that. This team is really a special team. When you have that type of experience, those type of attitudes where — the first thing I noticed is the ball doesn't stick. Even some of our good teams we had some sticky moments. That team has a very high ceiling right now, but they've still got to stay injury-free and they've got to get some breaks, too. Every now and then you need a Trey Burke shot or Jordan Poole shot just to keep things going. — Q. What do you think about the job Howard has done since taking over? — A. He's been fantastic. His whole staff, he's got a great influx of new people. Him and Howard (Eisley) have really brought a great mentality to this. Phil Martelli, they don't get any better than that guy. All the other staff just stayed on with Saddi (Washington) and Chris Hunter. (Video analyst) Jaaron Simmons knows the culture and all those type of things, so it's a really good mix. It all comes down to the leadership of Juwan and he's done a great job. — Q. Have you seen growth in Howard as a coach? — A. "I'm teaching this course in coaching and leadership (at Michigan) and it gets back to times in my coaching career where I had to make adjustments. I'm not talking about plays. I'm talking about the whole attitude — how you practice, how you go about your daily business with your staff and all those things. Everybody is always changing. Spending so much time in NBA, he knows that change is part of this thing. There's going to be growth every year. Anybody that's not growing is on their way out. He's going to continue to grow and he knows that. He's a hungry learner. Whenever we would see each other before he became the coach and I was still at Michigan, there was this thirsty coach wanting to know more about what we did and exchanging ideas. He was more of a coach than he was a former alum or former player that wanted to be a better coach. That's a great quality. — Q. There's a debate whether any conference tournaments should be played this season heading into the NCAA Tournament. If you were coaching, where would you fall on that stance? — A. I think it would depend if I was on the bubble or not. If I was in first place, I'd say, 'OK, we're ready to roll.' If you're on the bubble, I think you'd like that opportunity. At the same time, I think it's wearing on everybody. You can just see it. This has been hard on everybody — players, administration, coaches, staff, families. My thought as a coach is there are bigger things than the (conference) tournament. If they can pull it off easily, then that's good. But if it's going to take so much manpower and time and effort just to get a tournament in, you know, we've played 20 games now in the league. You know who the first seven or eight teams are. You don't need to have a tournament to determine that now. There's going to be TV contracts involved and everything, so who knows. — Q. Kansas coach Bill Self proposed the idea of using the conference tournament dates to make up postponed league games. Have you given any thought to other possible solutions? — A. Here's another thing that would solve a lot of issues: just expand the (NCAA) Tournament to more teams. I haven't studied it enough, but just start the tournament earlier with 128 (teams). That way people play a game there and all of a sudden you're at 64. I'm just throwing it out there that's something they should consider. — Q. Looking back at your move from Michigan to the NBA, are you still glad you made that jump and never have to wonder what if? — A. There's never a good time to leave. There just never is. I just wanted to really leave the program in great shape when we were done and that was my only focus. That was the only goal. I think we accomplished that goal, so we feel good about it. — Q. Was coaching in NBA something you always wanted to do? — A. Nope. It probably grew on me a little bit. Another challenge. — Q. Almost a year has passed where you haven't been coaching in some capacity for the first time in a long time. How's that been? — A. I would be lying if I said it has been an easy adjustment. But I'm looking at it as a sabbatical. I look at the game through different lenses, sort of get my feet wet in the industry of being an analyst, a TV analyst, doing different things. Teaching a class has been wonderful. I love that. I think it hit around Thanksgiving, it was the first time I wasn't playing in 45 straight years. If you add to (playing) days in college, it's really like 50 years. It's different. I've found time to develop more ideas on how to mentor young people. I look at the game differently now that I've had some pro experience as well, just different ways people do things. I think it's opened up my mind to a lot of things. — Q. You mentioned teaching. Last semester you and David Merritt, one of your former players, co-taught a course called, "Coaching as Leading and Leading as Coaching" together at Michigan. How'd that go? — A. We are teaching this semester, too. It's a similar course and I really like it. We have a good mix of speakers and storytelling about either good leadership ideas and things that have worked and haven't worked with me or with David. It's been good. Teaching has always been my first love. You'd probably say your second love would be teaching and first was coaching, but I've always loved the classroom. I became a coach because the mentors I had in life were teachers and coaches and I admired them so much, whether it was my uncles or the teachers and coaches I had in high school. I like seeing people have that aha moment when you're teaching them something they didn't know. — Q. Was getting back into teaching after coaching something you had your eye on? — A. I always thought that would be cool to do when I retired is to try to teach a class at a university and just do that. I like it. I don't know what it is, but I like it. One thing about Michigan is you have very engaging students and they're taking this course for a reason because they want to be leaders or they want to be coaches. As a result, it's really neat because when I was a high school teacher I didn't always have such engaging classes. I was all over the place teaching and sometimes you had seniors who maybe weren't as academic and didn't even want to be there. This is a whole different thing. You're all working together to find a better way to be a coach, a better parent or a better boss. — Q. What's it like working as an analyst for Big Ten Network and being on the other side of the media? — A. I also do digital where I'm doing 'Huddle Ups' and 'Beilein's Blueprint' to break down the game a little bit. It's three or four hours a week not of time but of prep, of film watching, of discussion and then video and everything. I'm doing about one game a week right now as far an analyst. I really like.

I have a new respect (for the media). It's really hard. You've got to be prepared when you hear, 'You're going into a break,' and you've got your producer shouting at you, 'Take it into the break, John. Six, five, four,' and I'm like, 'What do I say here?' I have a whole new appreciation for all the people that have done this for years. The play-by-play guys, oh my god, they are so good at knowing what's going on out there. And the producers, the things behind the action, whole new respect for how difficult that is. — Q. Do you miss coaching and do you want to coach again? — A. I do miss it but as we go into this, all these different things that I'm doing, I'm taking them all into consideration. I'm not taking anything off the table just yet. I'm going to continue to do what I'm going to do and try to make a decision at the end of this year. What's the next step? I really don't know other than, you know, just keep my eyes open, stay healthy and be a better husband, be a better grandpa, be a better father. Those are things I'm trying to do and with COVID, it's really hard to do. It would be much different if I could see my grandkids more or my children more. — Q. Is there anything else you might look to pursue aside from teaching, working for BTN and possibly coaching again? — A. Write a book someday. I think I've got a pretty unique story. That's going to take some time to do, but that would be something I think would keep me very busy. I'm trying to play golf. I played more this summer than probably I've played in the last 20 years combined. Did not have tremendous success, but I'm working on it.

jhawkins@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @jamesbhawkins