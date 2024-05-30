One coach indicates SEC might have to acclimate to Texas, Oklahoma

One anonymous coach has stirred controversy over recent comments in praise of the Texas Longhorns. The coach suggested to Athlon Sports’ college football preview magazine that it might take time for the SEC to get used to playing Texas.

The coach seemed to be high on the Oklahoma Sooners‘ chances too. Here’s what he said about the teams’ move to the SEC.

“I think there’s a tendency to look at the expansion from the point of view of the new programs having to acclimate to the league, but this might be the other way around. You can’t compare Texas and OU to those A&M and Mizzou programs that came in. They’re gonna pair the ‘Bama receiver transfer (Isaiah Bond) with their other five-stars and probably won’t miss much at this position.”

The list of “other five-stars” includes 10 of the 247Sports composite five-star players from the last three seasons. That list doesn’t include Ryan Wingo, who looks five-star caliber this offseason.

The coach adds Oklahoma in with Texas, indicating both teams could be set up for great success in the new conference. The recruiting bump that Texas A&M enjoyed after being perhaps the third best option in the Big 12 South division is evident. Even so, Texas and Oklahoma are already enjoying a tremendous recruiting boost as they head to the new league.

Nobody reasonable is under the illusion that Texas will “run the SEC,” but last year’s performance against the conference’s champion on the road indicates the Longhorns’ individual game ceiling.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire