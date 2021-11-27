One of Clemson's highest-ranked 2022 commits breaks policy visiting Michigan vs. Ohio State

Glassboro native Keon Sabb, who played football at Glassboro and Williamstown, committed to Clemson on Saturday at Landmark Americana. Sabb will play his senior season at IMG Academy in Florida.

One of the highest-ranked Clemson commits for the current recruiting cycle broke coach Dabo Swinney's long-standing policy against players visiting other schools once they've announced for the Tigers.

Safety Keon Sabb was in attendance for Michigan's victory Saturday over arch-rival Ohio State. He committed to Clemson July 17 and is the team's fourth-highest ranked recruit in the 247Sports Composite. He's behind only top-rated Texas quarterback Cade Klubnik, Mauldin cornerback Jeadyn Lukus and Sabb's IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida) teammate Daylen Everette, a high-regarded cornerback.

A third IMG Academy product committed to Clemson is defensive end Jihaad Campbell, the Tigers' fifth-highest regarded prospect.

Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports director of recruiting is now predicting Sabb will flip to commit to the Wolverines when the early signing period begins Dec. 15.

Sabb (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) is ranked as the nation's 80th-best overall prospect, eighth at his position and 11th in Florida. He made an official visit to Michigan during the summer so his family picked up the travel costs for him to return for one of the nation's most heated rivalries.

On3.com affiliate "The Wolverine" reported Sabb was initially seen around the Michigan team during Friday's walkthrough and is expected to spend a portion of Sunday there with his family as well. Sabb made his official visit to Clemson for the team's 44-7 win over Connecticut on Nov. 13.

Clemson has other two safeties and a possible third committed for 2022. Virginia's Sherrod Covil (173rd overall and 13th at his position) and Thanksgiving Day commit Wade Woodaz (a Florida prospect ranked 886th and 69th) join projected safety Jaren Kanak (a Kansas product ranked 288th overall and 11th-best athlete).

Sabb told On3.com last month “my commitment to Clemson is still strong. Every team has a rough season here and there. That doesn’t really faze me or anything. I’m just worried about getting there and making an impact myself.”

