One Chop: Barstool Sports announces details for the Barstool College Football Show from Rutgers

Ahead of the annual ‘Blackout’ game at Rutgers, Barstool Sports announced the details for the first-ever appearance of the Barstool College Football Show at ‘The Birthplace of College Football.’

The popular show has gained national attention for its combination of irreverent humor, shenanigans and some occasional football discussion (OK, there is a heavy dose of real, actual college football talk). Expected to appear on the show will be Barstool founder Dave Portnoy along with a cast of characters that includes Big Cat, Kayce Smith, Brandon Walker along with guests appearances from Will Compton and Rutgers’ own [autotag]Eric LeGrand[/autotag].

The show will begin streaming at 5:30 PM ET from the ‘Athlete’s Glen’ next to SHI Stadium.

Something I didn’t think I’d ever say in my lifetime. Tomorrow we’re going to Rutgers! pic.twitter.com/rD1TpWUmU9 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 6, 2022

Rutgers (3-2, 0-2 Big Ten) hosts Nebraska (2-3, 1-1 Big Ten) on Friday night at 7:00 PM ET on FS1. Rutgers has lost their last two games, both in the Big Ten, including this past Saturday at No. 3 Ohio State.

The Cornhuskers beat Indiana on Saturday night to get interim head coach Mickey Joseph his first win.

