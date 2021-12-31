One Chiefs assistant calls Joe Burrow a ‘young Tom Brady’

The revenge tour for former LSU QB Joe Burrow has been a success thus far. After getting beat by the Baltimore Ravens twice last season, Burrow and the Bengals returned the favor. As of now they are sitting atop the division and look to lock up their playoff spot.

There is a new challenge this week as Joe Burrow will face off against one of the best young quarterbacks in the game, Patrick Mahomes, and the Chiefs. Both quarterbacks were top 10 picks over the last five years and Mahomes is where Burrow wants to be. He has led his team to multiple Super Bowls, won the Super Bowl MVP, and was also the league’s MVP. Ahead of their game, Burrow is receiving some huge praise from one Chiefs’ assistant.

According to Bengals Wire, Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo calls Burrow a young Tom Brady. Spags would know a thing or two as he faced off against Brady in two different Super Bowls. Once it was with New York against the New England Patriots. The other was last season against Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“This might sound crazy. but I see a young Tom Brady. This guy does everything. He does not look like a second-year quarterback that missed a lot of his first year. Totally impressed with him. Began in the meeting on Tuesday. We were just finishing up the last game (against Pittsburgh) but began the meeting talking about Joe because I think he’s that good.”

Spagnuolo wasn’t the only one giving Burrow praise as Mahomes weighed in on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

“Not only is he a great football player, I think he’s a great leader,” Mahomes said. “He has that special knack where he can lead anybody. No matter where he’s at, he can go out there with that swag, that mentality of ‘I’m going to win no matter what.’ It takes a lot of experience and it takes a lot of just going out there and doing it for people to believe that. He has that as well as the physical talent to go out there and make a lot of stuff happen.”