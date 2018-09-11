One more chance: Patriots sign receiver Corey Coleman

Corey Coleman didn’t want to be with the Cleveland Browns when he believed he wouldn’t be a big part of the offense, so he asked for a trade.

The Buffalo Bills, who traded for Coleman, cut him after just a couple of weeks.

Now, Coleman is headed to his third team in less than six weeks, and it might be his last chance with an NFL team.

Signed by the Patriots

Coleman has reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with the New England Patriots, after a workout with the team on Monday.

The big knock on 5-foot-11 Coleman, who was the 15th overall pick in 2016 out of Baylor, is his inability to well, catch. Coleman played in 19 games with the Browns, totaling 56 catches for 718 yards and five touchdowns.

But he was targeted 131 times in those games, meaning he caught just 43 percent of the passes thrown his way. Some of those misses could have been bad throws, of course: he did play with quarterbacks DeShone Kizer, Kevin Hogan, Cody Kessler, Josh McCown and Robert Griffin III – but some of those were drops.

Another chance: Corey Coleman, who has been with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills in recent weeks, signed with the New England Patriots on Tuesday. (AP)

Patriots need receiver help

New England definitely needs receiver help. Before Tuesday, the team had three true receivers available on the roster: Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson and Phillip Dorsett. Julian Edelman is suspended for the first four games of the season.

But it has been historically difficult for players to come into the Patriots’ offense and both learn its nuances and work with Tom Brady. Receivers in New England must be able to read coverages and react to what they see, and run precise routes.

For some players, it all clicks quickly, but there are a long line of receivers who have been signed and just as quickly cut loose.

While the Patriots do need help now, the Coleman signing could be made with an eye toward the future. As noted by Providence Journal reporter Mark Daniels, only Edelman is currently signed beyond this season, so if Coleman can show signs, maybe he’ll be brought back next year.

Story Continues

New England also signs Bennie Fowler

The Patriots also reportedly are adding Bennie Fowler, who spent training camp with the Chicago Bears but was with the Broncos for his first four seasons.

One player they don’t seem to be adding: Dez Bryant. Bryant has made it clear on Twitter that he’d like to play with Brady and New England, but according to NFL Network the team “probably” won’t be signing him.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• You won’t believe what this NFL star looked like in H.S.

• Pat Forde: College FB games to split contenders from pretenders

• Jets embarrass Lions in Coach Patricia’s debut

• NFL Power Rankings: Defense is the key

