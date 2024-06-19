ONE Championship triple champ Anatoly Malykhin defends heavyweight belt vs. ‘Reug Reug’ at ONE 169 in Atlanta

Anatoly Malykhin will attempt to build on his unique ONE Championship legacy when he puts the heavyweight championship on the line vs. Oumar Kane at ONE 169.

Malykhin, who is reigning champion at heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight, will attempt to defend one of those belts for the first time against “Reug Reug” on Nov. 8 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Ga.

A ONE Championship official verified the booking between Malykhin (14-0) and Kane (6-1) on Wednesday.

Malykhin, 36, picked up the first of his undisputed titles in December 2022 with the light heavyweight belt. He then moved up to heavyweight and got that belt in June 2023. He most recently dropped all the way to middleweight to claim his third title in March, and now he jumps back up two weight classes in attempt to continue the unprecedented run.

Kane, 32, bring a three-fight winning streak into his chance to derail Malykhin. He hasn’t competed since August 2023, where he defeated Marcus Almeida by unanimous decision.

In addition to the heavyweight title fight, ONE 169 will also feature ONE Featherweight Muay Thai title-fight trilogy bout between Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai and Jo Nattawut.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie