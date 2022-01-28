ONE Championship: Only the Brave results – Zhang Lipeng blasts Ruslan Emilbek with 32-second KO
Former UFC fighter Zhang Lipeng wasted no time putting a stamp on his second fight for ONE Championship.
Lipeng (32-11-2) knocked out Ruslan Emilbek (16-3) in just 32 seconds in the featured MMA bout at ONE Championship: Only the Brave on Friday. When Emilbek threw a right hand early in the fight, Lipeng slid back, then countered with a left that connected. Lipeng landed a right hand that was on the button while Emilbek was falling to the canvas.
The finish was one of the fastest in ONE lightweight history. Lipeng earned a $50,000 bonus for the finish.
Lipeng returned from a layoff of nearly two years in August 2021 and outpointed former champion Eduard Folayang in his promotional debut. His Friday knockout was the fastest finish of his career.
Lipeng fought four times in the UFC from 2014-2015 and went 2-2.
ONE Championship: Only the Brave MMA results included:
Zhang Lipeng def. Ruslan Emilbek Uulu via knockout (punch) – Round 1, 0:32
Hiroyuki Tetsuka def. Edson Marques via knockout (punches) – Round 3, 1:05
Jarred Brooks def. Hiroba Minowa via unanimous decision
Tatsumitsu Wada def. Wang Shuo via unanimous decision
Purev Otgonjargal def. Micael De Jesus via unanimous decision