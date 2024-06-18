ONE Championship books Jarred Brooks vs. Gustavo Balart for interim strawweight title

With strawweight champion Joshua Pacio injured, ONE Championship is implementing an interim title for the division this summer.

Former titleholder Jarred Brooks will take on Gustavo Balart in the main event of ONE Fight Night 24, which takes place Aug. 2 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand (Prime Video, 8 p.m. ET).

A ONE Championship official verified the booking between Brooks (20-3) and Balart (12-4) with MMA Junkie on Tuesday.

Brooks, 31, saw his reign come to an end in March when he was disqualified against Pacio for an illegal spike to his opponent. He was outraged by the situation, but will have his chance to earn his way into a trilogy bout after winning the first meeting against Pacio in December 2022.

Standing in his way will be Cuba’s Balart, a decorated amateur wrestler who has reeled off four consecutive victories dating back to July 2021.

Pacio is expected to be sidelines until early 2025 with an MCL injury before returning for a title unification bout.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie