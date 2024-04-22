ONE Championship 167 adds undefeated ‘Vanilla Thunder’ Ben Tynan vs. Mauro Cerilli

ONE Championship’s rising star from the Great White North has his next assignment.

At ONE Championship 167, Canada’s Ben Tynan returns to face Italy’s Mauro Cerilli in a heavyweight bout, a promotion official recently informed MMA Junkie. The event takes place June 7 in Bangkok, Thailand.

Tynan (6-0) is 2-0 since signing with ONE Championship. He has a 100 percent finishing rate including four first-round stoppages. Prior to his professional career, Tynan went 8-0 as an amateur.

Cerilli (15-5) is a former Cage Warriors heavyweight champion. Since his ONE Championship debut in 2018, Cerilli has split his appearances for the promotion. He holds wins over Alain Ngalani, Abdulbasir Vagabov, and Paul Elliott. He has losses against Brandon Vera, Arjan Bhullar, and Amir Aliakbari.

With the addition, the ONE Championship 167 lineup includes:

Champ Stamp Fairtex vs. Denice Zamboanga

Champ Tawanchai PK aenchai vs. Jo Nattawut – muay Thai

Mikey Musumeci vs. Joao Gabriel Sousa – grappling

Johan Ghazali vs. Tran Duy Nhat Nguyen – muay Thai

Liam Harrison vs. Katsuki Kitano – muay Thai

Blake Cooper vs. Kade Ruotolo

Mauro Cerilli vs. Ben Tynan

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie