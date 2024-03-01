ONE Championship 166 live results from Qatar

ONE Championship returns Friday with its first visit to Qatar – and three title fights at the top of the lineup to celebrate the occasion.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion Reinier de Ridder takes on Anatoly Malykhin. It’s a rematch. Malykhin knocked out de Ridder in December 2022 to win the heavyweight belt while de Ridder was a two-division champion.

In the co-feature, lightweight champion Kai Tang puts his title on the line in a rematch with Thanh Le, whom he beat in August 2022 to win the belt. They were scheduled to meet in mid-2023, but a Tang injury forced the delay.

ONE Championship 166 takes place at Lusail Sports Arena in Al Masrouhiya, Qatar. Check out the results below.

Keito Yamakita def. Jeremy Miado

In the opening bout, Keito Yamakita (9-1) worked his magic on the ground and kept rolling with Jeremy Miado (10-7), no matter how Miado tried to work his way out of Yamakita’s choke attempts. But Yamakita wrapped up a bulldog choke and when he used the fence to tighten it, it forced Miado to tap at the 4:04 mark of the first round. Yamakita got back in the win column after a January loss and got his first submission finish since June 2021.

BULLDOG CHOKE 🥋 Keito Yamakita starts the night with a first-round submission! Tune in NOW to catch the rest of ONE 166: Qatar! 🔴 Live Now#ONE166: Qatar presented by @visitqatar@mediacityqa @ooredooqatar

🇶🇦 Watch live on beIN SPORTS

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch live on Prime

🇬🇧🇮🇪 Watch live… pic.twitter.com/Cq2N4Ni8kp — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 1, 2024

Shinji Suzuki vs. Han Zi Hao

In a bantamweight muay Thai bout, Shinji Suzuki landed a second-round knockdown and rolled to a unanimous decision over longtime ONE fighter Han Zi Hao.

What do you think about this knockdown? 🤔 Tune in NOW to catch the rest of ONE 166: Qatar!

🔴 Live Now#ONE166: Qatar presented by @visitqatar@mediacityqa @ooredooqatar

🇶🇦 Watch live on beIN SPORTS

🇺🇸🇨🇦 Watch live on Prime

🇬🇧🇮🇪 Watch live on Sky Sports

🌏 Check local listings… pic.twitter.com/dtelfKSlQ5 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) March 1, 2024

Zakaria El Jamari vs. Ali Saldoev

Zakaria El Jamari vs Ali Saldoev faceoff ONE 166 ceremonial weigh-ins

Early in the second, Ali Saldoev landed a perfect punch to the body and followed it up with a left hand on the button against Zakaria El Jamari for a KO in a 138-pound muay Thai bout.

Zafer Sayik vs. Vladimir Kuzmin

Zafer Sayik vs Vladimir Kuzmin faceoff ONE 166 ceremonial weigh-ins

Zafer Sayik takes on Vladimir Kuzmin in a 148-pound muay Thai bout

Osamah Almarwai vs. Cleber Sousa

Osamah Almarwai vs Cleber Sousa faceoff ONE 166 ceremonial weigh-ins

Osamah Almarwai meets Cleber Sousa in a flyweight submission grappling bout

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani vs. Mehdi Zatout

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani vs Mehdi Zatout faceoff ONE 166 ceremonial weigh-ins

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani takes on Mehdi Zatout in a 147-pound boxing bout

Arjan Bhullar vs. Amir Aliakbari

Arjan Bhullar vs Zuhayr Al-Qahtani faceoff ONE 166 ceremonial weigh-ins

Former interim heavyweight champ Arjan Bhullar meets Amir Aliakbari

Jarred Brooks vs. Joshua Pacio

Jarred Brooks vs Joshua Pacio faceoff ONE 166 ceremonial weigh-ins

Strawweight (125 pounds for ONE) champion Jarred Brooks puts his title on the line in a rematch against former champion Joshau Pacio.

Kai Tang vs. Thanh Le

Tang Kai vs Thanh Le faceoff ONE 166 ceremonial weigh-ins

Featherweight (155 pounds for ONE) champion Kai Tang puts his title on the line in a rematch against former champion Thanh Le.

Anatoly Malykhin vs. Reinier de Ridder

Reinier de Ridder vs Anatoly Malykhin faceoff ONE 166 ceremonial weigh-ins

Middleweight (205 pounds for ONE) champion Anatoly Malykhin puts his title on the line in a rematch against former Reinier de Ridder.

