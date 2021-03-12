This is one of the challenging parts of free agency. And it will confront the Dolphins

Barry Jackson
·6 min read
A Miami Dolphins 6-pack on a Friday, a day when Miami signed a new punter (ex-Carolina Panther Michael Palardy):

In the days ahead, the Dolphins will try to navigate one of the most challenging aspects of free agency: trying to maintain hopes of signing your own free agent while flirting with — and sometimes negotiating with — another team’s free agent at the same position.

And that brings us to center Ted Karras.

The Dolphins have repeatedly and directly told Karras they want him back. But they haven’t discussed any financial numbers with him and appear content to wait until the start of free agency next week to discuss it further.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins also have been doing research on Patriots impending free agent center David Andrews, who likely would be more expensive, and have at least some interest in him, according to a source. Whether that interest turns into an offer is unknown.

Teams cannot legally make offers to other teams’ free agents until noon Monday, though it’s a rule that’s widely broken. (One unbiased source said the Dolphins are good about following that rule.)

But the Dolphins haven’t been trying to nail down a contract with Karras yet, even while telling him they want him.

So if the Dolphins make offers to Andrews and Karras, they will be in the slightly uneasy but not unusual position of trying to keep Karras on line 1 — keeping alive hopes of keeping him — while they’re talking to his former Patriots teammate on line 2.

If the Dolphins can get Karras for similar money to what they paid him last year ($4 million, including met incentives), Miami might be inclined to re-sign him, especially if the bidding for Andrews rises to uncomfortable levels.

If Karras — who can justify getting a raise — requests more than what Miami is willing to pay, perhaps Andrews becomes a more likely option. Or Miami could wait until the draft to find a center, with Michael Deiter under contract as a fallback option.

Miami isn’t in position to spend big on a center, with $33 million in space and glaring needs at receiver and inside linebacker, among other positions.

Andrews and Karras both allowed two sacks last season.

Pro Football Focus rated Andrews 14th and Karras 17th among all centers.

The web site rated Andrews 14th as a run blocker, Karras 23rd.

Karras is 27, Andrews 28.

Incidentally, Bleacher Report also indicated Dolphins interest in Green Bay’s Corey Linsley, PFF’s No. 1 center last season who is expected to get a big deal in free agency. But the web site then took down the report. The Chargers are an option for Linsley.

Similar simultaneous Dolphins pursuits of one of their own free agents and other teams’ free agents at the same position could play out with Davon Godchaux; his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said on WSVN-Fox 7 that Miami wants him back but it’s unclear if the sides will agree on finances.

The Dolphins already have been doing due diligence on several reasonably priced rotational defensive tackles.

The odds are probably against Miami retaining Ryan Fitzpatrick - who will look for a chance to compete to start elsewhere — but both sides likely will keep the door slightly ajar early in free agency as Miami also pursues a new backup, with Tyrod Taylor and Brian Hoyer among those linked to Miami.

To me, Taylor makes a lot of sense if Fitzpatrick wants to go elsewhere. He’s competent, experienced, well-liked and respected and still relatively young at 31. And Chris Grier and Brian Flores pursued him previously.

Besides juggling pursuits of players at the same position, free agency also involves pursuing several players who play the same position and are represented by the same agent.

That will come into play with the Dolphins and Atlanta-based agent Todd France in the coming days. France represents Kenny Golladay, Curtis Samuel and Will Fuller — three of the top receivers in this free agent class. The Dolphins have interest in Golladay and are believed to have interest in Samuel. And a Dolphins pursuit of Fuller wouldn’t be a surprise.

John Brown, cut by the Bills in a salary cap-clearing move, is another appealing name, though there wasn’t immediate contact from Miami after his release this week.

As expected, the Dolphins and free agent Matt Breida will part ways. Breida averaged 4.3 yards per carry but was given a career-low 59 carries in his one season in Miami. That was well below his 123 carries for the 49ers in 2019.

Besides Aaron Jones, another free agent running back on Miami’s radar is Pittsburgh’s James Conner, as John Clayton reported. He ran for 721 yards on 4.3 per carry and six touchdowns in 13 games and 11 starts in 2020. He has a career 4.3 average and 22 touchdowns in four seasons.

Unless the Dolphins clear out more cap space (which they easily could do), they have enough space for Jones or a pricey receiver but not both. It’s possible the Dolphins might make cap-clearing cuts or contract restructures as they move along in free agency, only doing so when they’re on the verge of signing somebody else.

The Dolphins have made no attempt to retain free agent tackle Julien Davenport, who played decently as a fill-in last year after struggling in 2019. Miami can fill the third tackle job with Jesse Davis — who will compete to start at tackle and guard — or with another veteran later in free agency.

▪ The Dolphins have told people they’re looking for at least a few free agents who can fill special teams roles. They need to leave themselves protected in that area if they don’t re-sign receiver Mack Hollins (an excellent gunner) or safety Kavon Frazier (unlikely) or if they cut safety Clayton Fejedelem.

So if the Dolphins sign two receivers next week — and not just one — the second one likely will need to be able to play special teams.

Same with any backup defensive backs or linebackers signed.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said he wasn’t a “huge fan” of new Dolphins offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson coming out Georgia because “he was real stiff. I’m not talking about any of the issues or immaturity that kind of popped up this year.

“I thought he was a little bit over-drafted. He was my 66th player overall. I thought it was a little bit of a reach there. False steps, poor footwork, a little bit top heavy. But the reason he’s gone [from the Titans] is not because of his ability. He’s gone because of just not being in a good head space.”

The Dolphins this week acquired Wilson and a 2022 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick. Wilson, selected 29th overall by the Titans, had multiple maturity-related issues as a rookie and played only three offensive snaps.

