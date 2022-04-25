One center for the Dolphins in each round of the 2022 NFL draft

Heading into the draft on Thursday, the Miami Dolphins have just four draft selections which are the fewest of any team in the NFL.

General manager Chris Grier has done a great job rebuilding the Dolphins’ offensive line through free agency by adding Terron Armstead and Connor Williams to likely play the two spots on the left side of the line. However, center still seems to be a position that’s up in the air, despite Grier praising Michael Deiter at the league meetings.

At the very least, they’ll look to add someone to provide depth in the middle of the line, but it would be smart of Miami to grab someone to push Deiter and compete for the spot.

The Dolphins may not have a draft pick in every round of this year’s draft, but because they could obviously trade up, these are seven centers that they could consider selecting, one in each round.

First round - Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Here’s what NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote about Linderbaum:

“Linderbaum has Pro Bowl potential but needs to be matched with a move-based rushing attack. He has the foot quickness and GPS to consistently find top positioning in the first phase of the block. He plays with leverage and body control to sustain and keep the running lane open. However, his size will make block finishing somewhat hit or miss and he will need help against some of the bigger defenders lining up across from him. Teams with certain size standards might pass on him but his tenacity and talent make him a can’t-miss prospect if matched in the right scheme.”

Second round - Dylan Parham, Memphis

Here’s what Zierlein wrote about Parham:

“Highly experienced guard prospect who helped open running lanes for backs who went on to play in the NFL. Parham falls below NFL size standards for the position but is very densely layered and plays with sound technique and above-average body control into and through contact. He’s a task-oriented blocker who is much better at firing out than playing on the move and his success could be linked to the rushing scheme he lands in. Below-average mirror quickness and overall length are exploitable holes in his pass protection and could cause up-and-down play in that area. Parham can step in as a backup at both guard spots and has a shot to become a starter within his first three years.”

Third round - Cole Strange, UT-Chattanooga

Here’s what Zierlein wrote about Strange:

“Highly experienced interior lineman who does a nice job of staying on schedule. He shines over the first two phases of the block, which means he gains early positioning and gets into the sustain phase with proper hand usage and footwork. He will lose a tug-of-war battle as a pure man-to-man blocker, but wins with lateral quickness and an understanding of angles as a move blocker. A snappier pass punch is needed to prevent sub-package rushers with hand talent from bypassing him too easily. His frame and play strength are a little below average, but he has done some snapping in practice, so he could land as a future starting center for a zone-happy rush offense.”

Fourth round - Dohnovan West, Arizona State

Here’s what Zierlein wrote about West:

“Undersized center prospect with strengths and weaknesses that could match him with an inside/outside zone offense. West could offer guard flexibility, but he’s better suited for the pivot He takes smart angles to his block and makes an effort to improve positioning once he’s connected. He will struggle to contain power in the A-gaps and his tendency to lean in as a pass protector is sure to be taken advantage of if he doesn’t get his posture corrected.”

Fifth round - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

Here’s what Zierlein wrote about Lindstrom:

“Gritty, competitive center with below-average NFL size and athletic qualities. Lindstrom has a good feel for landmarks but doesn’t play with enough bend or lateral quickness to consistently get to where he needs to go. He will turn base blocks into wrestling matches but needs to play with more accurate hands to help improve his win percentage. He can square and scrap against downhill rushers but loses balance in his base when he’s forced to slide and mirror. Lindstrom has backup potential but a lack of traits and versatility could hurt his cause.”

Sixth round - Lecitus Smith, Virginia Tech

Here’s what Zierlein wrote about Smith:

“An athletic, three-year starter at guard with a decent frame, Smith lacks the desired measurables for the position. He is capable of working as a move blocker and out in space. However, he really struggles with hand placement and staying under control at the point of attack and on work-up blocks. His lack of consistency as a run blocker is balanced by surprising technique and success in pass protection. Some of Smith’s issues are correctable through coaching and discipline, but he might not rise above the level of average backup with the ability to step in and start from time to time.”

Seventh round - Dawson Deaton, Texas Tech

Here’s what Zierlein wrote about Deaton:

“Deaton’s evaluation requires an open mind, as his body type is nowhere near the NFL norm for the center position. Despite his long-legged frame, he actually plays with adequate strength as a base blocker. He has the body control to adjust and land on second-level targets but might not be able to hold his ground sufficiently against NFL power. The body type will be an immediate non-starter for some teams, but the bigger concern for Deaton might be his evaluation as a single-position backup with no roster flexibility.”

