One’s the captain. One’s fighting to stay in the lineup. Both are sparking the Panthers

Aleksander Barkov and Steven Lorentz have very juxtaposing roles on this Florida Panthers team.

Barkov is in his 11th NHL season — all with the Panthers — and has been the team’s captain the past six years. He owns basically every notable franchise record that he can obtain. The spotlight shines on him even when he tries to lead more by example than with his voice — though there’s no debate he commands a room when something needs to be said.

“The whole room stops when he says something,” star winger Matthew Tkachuk said.

Lorentz is in his first season with Florida, acquired in an offseason trade with the San Jose Sharks that essentially was made in part to dump Anthony Duclair’s salary and add competition toward the bottom of the Panthers’ depth chart. He’s a role player who plays his role well — he’s an energizer, a positive, upbeat force during practice and in the dressing room even when he went through extended stretches of being a healthy scratch from the lineup.

“He’s been awesome for us,” said Panthers goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who regularly works with Lorentz ahead of practice. “He’s a great guy in the locker room. He works hard.”

On Wednesday, both Barkov and Lorentz found ways to spark the Panthers in their 6-1 win over the Boston Bruins in Game 2 of their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series.

After Florida went down 1-0 in the first period, it was Lorentz who tied the game in the opening minutes of the second frame when he redirected a Brandon Montour point shot past Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman.

Barkov basically did the rest, making an impact on each of Florida’s final five goals while also having an all-around game to remember — four points (two goals, two assists), four shots on goal, a team-high-tying six hits and winning eight of 11 faceoffs, including a critical one in the offensive zone in the final seconds of the second period that led to defenseman Gustav Forsling’s buzzer-beating goal to give Florida a 3-1 lead heading into the second intermission.

Their dueling efforts were a shining example of how this Panthers team operates. From top to bottom, everyone in the lineup has a role, a moment to shine and, eventually, an opportunity to be celebrated.

And while Barkov was the star of the night, he wanted to make sure credit went to Lorentz for getting Florida in a position to pounce on Boston.

“We needed that to get going,” Barkov said. “We were all the over the place and just couldn’t find a bounce, but he was great. He got us going.”

It’s not the first time Lorentz in particular — and the Panthers’ fourth forward line in general — has provided a needed spark in the playoffs. It also happened in Game 3 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, when they were on the ice for a pair of critical goals. Lorentz scored the eventual game-winner that night to help Florida take a commanding 3-0 lead in the series they would ultimately win in five games.

On Wednesday, he was there for the moment again — something both he and his teammates certainly appreciated considering his rollercoaster of a path to get back into the lineup. Lorentz only played in 38 regular season games and played in just 13 of Florida’s final 39 games as the team had 15 forwards for 12 spots.

“Our bench was jacked on that,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said. “It’s a big goal. It’s an important one. There was a lot of emotion brought into our bench. Of course, in the playoffs you have to become a team. It’s really important for the players that do the hard stuff to get a reward. He scores that goal and everyone’s about three inches higher when they jump up.”

And then there’s Barkov, who continues to find new ways to lead by example. He has 10 points so far in the playoffs, including eight over the past three games. He is a finalist for the Selke Trophy, given annually to the NHL’s best two-way forward, for the third time in the past four years.

“In a very good way, he is the perfect man to be the captain of the Florida Panthers,” Maurice said. “The thing that I heard the most when I came here is, ‘You have no idea how good Barkov is.’ I’ve got a [expletive] TV. I’ve got a pretty good idea. It’s not my first game. I’ve seen just about every playoff … anyway, they were right. He’s better this year than he’s ever been.”

Added veteran Kyle Okposo, who spent the past two seasons as the Buffalo Sabres’ captain before being acquired by Florida at the trade deadline: “Every single thing he does on a day-to-day basis is why it’s so difficult to play against him and why he’s so prepared mentally. That level of preparation is something you don’t see very often and something I haven’t seen very often in my career. Everybody here has no choice but to follow that example. There’s no excuse to be tired for a day or to not do what is required that day because he’s setting the example to go above and beyond.”

There’s the skill on the ice and the longevity with the franchise that justifies Barkov’s status.

But it’s his evolution off the ice that has continued to take charge. He is a champion for his team. He makes sure everyone feels equal regardless of their role, level of experience or success.

It was on display again Wednesday.

“Barkov allows Steve Lorentz to be an important part of our team,” Maurice said. “He treats the 13th forward here the same way he treats [anyone else]. He views them the same. They’re teammates.”