One Candace Parker memory demonstrated early how she helped lift women's basketball | Strange

I figured I was done writing about basketball for the year. Then Candace Parker’s retirement caught my attention.

Covering men’s basketball during Parker’s time at UT – 2004-2008 – I rarely crossed paths with her. One exception was the 2007 Final Four in Cleveland, where she, as a junior, led UT to the first of back-to-back national titles.

But it was a night her senior year that I got a better glimpse into her realm.

I was filling in for colleague Dan Fleser when the Lady Vols went to Notre Dame in early 2008, the second leg of a Parker homecoming tour. Tennessee routed DePaul a couple nights earlier in her hometown, Chicago.

After the Notre Dame game, as I was writing from my press-row seat, I watched the throng of fans, many of them young girls, waiting for Parker and her coach, Pat Summitt, to emerge from the dressing room. Both were encircled to sign autographs and pose for photos. It went on a while.

I was witnessing women’s basketball star power. I don’t know if it was like that everywhere the Lady Vols went, but it suggested what a rock star might experience on the road.

Sixteen rock-star years in the WNBA later, Parker is retiring at age 38.

She won three league titles on three teams. She is the only player to win rookie of the year and MVP the same season.

More credentials: two-time MVP, seven-time all-star, one-time defensive player of the year. She ranks No. 9 in career scoring, third in rebounds.

Lady Vols have had a formidable presence since the WNBA launched in 1997. No surprise there. By my count, 47 UT alumni have played in the league. That includes Kellie Jolly, who had a four-minute, one-assist cameo for the Cleveland Rockers in 1999.

Only one rivals Parker’s impact. Tamika Catchings.

For 15 years a fixture with the Indiana Fever, Catchings ranks No. 3 in career scoring, behind only Diana Taurasi and Tina Thompson, and fifth in rebounds. She was the rookie of the year in 2002, MVP in 2011 and five times the defensive player of the year.

No wonder that in 2021 Parker and Catchings were included in the “W25” all-time team to celebrate the league’s 25th anniversary.

Ten ex-Lady Vols have been WNBA All-Stars: Catchings, Parker, Chamique Holdsclaw, Nikki McCray, Michelle Snow, Diamond DeShields, Nicky Anosike, Tonya Edwards, Glory Johnson and Kara Lawson.

Parker’s departure leaves five LVFL veterans beginning the 2024 season. They are DeShields, Mercedes Russell, Rae Burrell, Isabelle Harrison and Jordan Horston.

Then there is the newcomer. Rickea Jackson was the fourth pick of the recent draft, by the L.A. Sparks.

Rickea Jackson poses with WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected fourth overall pick by the Los Angeles Sparks during the 2024 WNBA Draft at Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15, 2024 in New York City.

For my two cents, Jackson was the best Lady Vol player since Parker left in 2008. I foresee a long, productive pro career.

The WNBA historically loses money and is partially subsidized by the NBA. In the offseason, the players usually play overseas, where they often earn higher wages. But there are encouraging signs.

Caitlin Clark spiked interest in the women’s college game and, as a rookie with Indiana, is expected to do likewise for the WNBA. A 13th team joins in 2025. There is talk of going to 16 teams soon.

Why, this year the league appears to be finally set to approve charter flights for all teams instead of flying commercial.

Wouldn’t Parker have loved that. No doubt, Jackson will.

