One Of Caitlin Clark's First WNBA Games Is Getting Primetime Billing

One Of Caitlin Clark's First WNBA Games Is Getting Primetime Billing



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Caitlin Clark will make her WNBA regular season debut on May 14.

Caitlin and the Indiana Fever will take on the Connecticut Sun.

Her first three games will be available to stream on Prime Video or Hulu + Live TV.

Caitlin Clark is coming to the WNBA! The basketball superstar is slated to make her professional debut in May with the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin’s first official game with the team will be on the road, where she’ll face off against the Connecticut Sun on May 14 at 7:30 P.M. ET, per the WNBA. You can watch it on ESPN2.

The game is highly-anticipated: Sales for it even jumped when Caitlin announced she'd be entering the draft, Connecticut Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti told the Associated Press in early March.

"We typically have bumps in our ticket sales for league rivals, reigning champions and, of course, when former Huskies come to town," Jennifer told AP. “This may be the first time that a non-UConn player has drawn this type of interest.”

But Caitlin’s second regular season game will be the real showstopper. It's her first on her home court in Indiana, and it's also against the New York Liberty, who are the defending Eastern Conference Champs, per ESPN . It's also a battle of the all-stars: New York Liberty point guard Sabrina Ionescu led the league in three-pointers last year, but Caitlin, who was notably the NCAA’s all-time three-point scorer, may give her some competition.

This game will be streamed on Prime Video on May 16 at 7 p.m. ET. Prime Video is included in an Amazon Prime subscription, which is $14.99 per month.

Shop Now Prime Video Subscription Amazon $15.00

Caitlin and the Fever will then face off against the Liberty again, this time on their home turf in New York City. That game, which will air May 18 at 1 p.m. ET, will stream on ABC.

Both ABC and ESPN (where Caitlin's first game will be streamed) can be accessed through a Hulu + Live TV subscription, which is $76.99 per month. It also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

Shop Now Hulu + Live TV hulu.com $78.00

Rooting for you, Caitlin!

You Might Also Like