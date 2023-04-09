One ‘burning question’ facing the Giants in 2023

The New York Giants’ success last season was a pleasant surprise for fans who expected to endure another evaluation or rebuilding year.

The Giants, of course, exceeded those expectations by getting into the postseason and beating the Minnesota Vikings on Super Wild Card Weekend.

Now the big question is, can the Giants continue to improve? That’s the “burning question” NFL Network’s Nick Shook believes is facing the team in 2023.

Burning Question: With Daniel Jones under contract, can the Giants build on their surprise success of 2022? As the saying goes, the only goal more difficult to achieve than winning a championship is doing it again. For the Giants, the same applies at a lower level. New York went from cellar-dwellers to a shocking playoff team that actually won a postseason game, taking down the 13-4 Vikings in Minnesota to cap an unexpectedly exciting season. The final result was enough to earn Brian Daboll NFL Coach of the Year honors in his first season, but this should be just the beginning for New York. The Giants aren’t out of dead-money hell just yet, but general manager Joe Schoen had more room to work with in 2023 than he did in 2022. They’ve restocked the defense and added more pass-catchers for Jones to target, now that he’s under a much more lucrative contract. All that’s left is to prove 2022 wasn’t a fluke.

The Giants had a ton of things go right for them in 2022, and their record very easily could have looked a lot different.

The Giants will have both coordinators Wink Martindale and Mike Kafka returning after drawing interest for head coaching positions this offseason.

Daniel Jones will finally get some continuity in his coaching staff and will continue to work on his chemistry with Isaiah Hodgins, his favorite receiver down the stretch last year.

The Giants will need Eval Neal to take a large step forward after having a disappointing rookie year.

Obviously, it’s hard to evaluate the Giants’ offseason without knowing what the team does in the draft but the additions of Parris Campbell and Darren Waller certainly make them better on paper.

The Giants appear to be headed in the right direction. However, their schedule will not be easy this year — they face the third-toughest slate of games based on strength of schedule.

