One of Bruins' top prospects named to Team USA's preliminary 2021 World Juniors roster

One of the Boston Bruins' top prospects will have a chance to compete at the 2021 World Junior Championship for the United States.

University of Michigan forward John Beecher is among five Wolverines players invited to Team USA's World Juniors training camp. The U.S. coaching staff will select 25 players from the 29 invited to camp, which is scheduled to begin Dec. 6.

Here's the full preliminary roster:

The tournament itself is set to start on Dec. 26. The host nation is Canada, and the games will be played at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Beecher was selected by the Bruins with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 NHL Draft. The 19-year-old center is in his sophomore season at Michigan, and he's scored one goal in the team's first six games. He tallied 16 points (nine goals, seven assists) in 31 games as a freshman last season.

Beecher made the cut for Team USA and played in last year's 2020 World Junior Championship, where the Americans finished in sixth place after being eliminated in the quarterfinals.