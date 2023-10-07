One for the books: McMichael's late touchdown powers Colonel Crawford over rival Wynford

NORTH ROBINSON - Week 8 added another instant classic to the Battle for the Iron Plow rivalry between Wynford and Colonel Crawford.

Now in its tenth year — though the rivalry dates back to 1965 — Colonel Crawford retained the illustrious Iron Plow trophy for the fourth consecutive season after a thrilling 37-34 win over Wynford. It's also the first time in almost 40 years the Eagles won four straight over their rival joining the 1981-84 team, along with the 1970-73 and 1965-68 teams.

"I told coach (Cyle) Skidmore I know it's always tough when you lose, but I've been in those games," Colonel Crawford coach Jake Bruner said. "Both teams played extremely hard, both coaches and both communities should be very proud of their kids."

Colonel Crawford and Wynford came in playing terrific football which is what led to the best game between these rivals since a 36-35 win for the Eagles at Wynford in 2020. And despite the last two meetings going in favor of the Eagles by a 97-28 margin, Bruner knew his team was in for a battle.

"I told our kids this week we were going to get their very best effort," Bruner said. "Their coaches have done a great job this year, they should be very proud of the turnaround they've made in a year."

Trust in young talent

With the game on the line trailing 34-30 in the fourth quarter, Colonel Crawford was facing a 4th-and-8 and entrusted the ball to freshman Peyton Baker who came in at quarterback. He successfully found the dynamic Trevor Vogt — QB1 for the Eagles typically — over the middle for a first down to extend the drive.

Two plays later on third and long, Baker slung the ball out wide to sophomore Conner McMichael who took off down the sideline and withstood a shove from the Wynford safety, somehow maintaining his balance to not step out of bounds, and finished his run in the end zone for a 58-yard go-ahead score.

"When you have a team, you have to be willing to play the role that the team asks you to play," Bruner said. "I'm sure Trevor Vogt didn't want to come out of quarterback tonight, but that's what our team needed to do. And credit Peyton Baker — who has done it all year — coming in cold, not getting a lot of reps or practice, staying focused and doing what we asked him to do."

McMichael knew the ball was coming toward him and knew he had to try and make something out of the quick pass. A first down would've sufficed, but as the play unfolded, he knew there was potential for more.

"I was expecting it," McMichael said. "They were using the linebacker to guard me the whole night and he's not as fast as me. I caught the ball, looked up field, saw open grass and I took it.

"I knew my brothers put their whole heart out for me the whole game, so I knew I had to put it out for them at the end to win."

It was McMichael's second touchdown of the night after scoring the opener, a 30-yard pass from Vogt.

"Conner's a dynamic kid," Bruner said. "He's a sophomore but he blocks very well, plays defense very well and has a little burst to him. That that burst is what got him in the end zone tonight.

"I don't know how he stayed in, but I'm glad he did."

Royals look to build on positives

The result didn't go their way, but it might've been one of the best performances of the season for Wynford.

"It's a loss, but I think it's going to help us be prepared for next week and the week after that," Skidmore said. "It puts us in the right position to do special things this year."

The dynamic duo of Kaiden Blair and Anthony Evans again topped 100 yards on the ground each against one of the best defenses they've seen all season. Blair had 115 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries, Evans 107 yards on 18 touches plus a 90-yard kickoff return. And quarterback Ashton Warren threw for 143 yards with 126 of those and a touchdown going to James Rindfuss.

"I thought our kids played hard and obviously Crawford kids played hard," Skidmore said. "We just have to finish games stronger than that."

Quick to praise his own team, Bruner couldn't help but be impressed with the Wynford stars.

"I can't say enough about our team, but also about Wynford," Bruner said. (Kalen) Skidmore, the Blair kid — wow. And it wasn't just them. Rindfuss had a night tonight and Evans was big. There were so many players from both sides that make big plays tonight … what a great game it was.

"I will be shocked if they lose another game the rest of the year."

And with both teams in Region 22 of Division VI, a postseason rematch isn't out of the question depending on how the final two weeks of the regular season go. Colonel Crawford is currently No. 2, Wynford at No. 12 per high school football guru Joe Eitel.

"We might be playing them again," Bruner said. "I hope not, but we never know."

zholden@gannett.com

419-617-6018

Twitter/X: @Zachary_Holden

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Colonel Crawford retained the Iron Plow trophy holding off Wynford