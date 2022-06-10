One bold prediction for each SEC football team for the 2022 season

The SEC isn’t as top-heavy as it used to be. Florida used to be the team to beat in the SEC East, but Georgia has now emerged as its yearly frontrunner. Alabama is still at the top of the conference as there surge for more championships continues. LSU showed the world that they were all about winning championships in 2019 when they went unblemished. Ever since that improbable season, the Tigers have fallen off, having gone 5-5 in 2020 and 6-7 in 2021. Now, LSU has a new coach and are looking for a resurgence.

Auburn was on top of the mountain for several years in the conference, but has been inconsistent over the past few years. They look to change that in year two under head coach Bryan Harsin. Arkansas was a team that was good in the early 2000s with Darren McFadden and Felix Jones. Although they haven’t reached a conference title game since 2006, they appear to be on the rise under Sam Pittman.

Teams like Kentucky, Ole Miss, and South Carolina have all utilized the transfer portal this off-season so they look to show improvements. Texas A&M is coming off a really good season in 2021 when they defeated Alabama in College Station. Head coach Jimbo Fisher looks to prove something this season. Tennessee is trending in the right direction after Josh Heupel’s first season in Knoxville. Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, and Missouri are all teams that have a lot of uncertainty within the program.

Today, we will provide several bold predictions for each team heading into the 2022 season.

Alabama: Will Anderson and Dallas Turner lead the conference in sacks

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas: Malik Hornsby makes the transition to wide receiver and has a huge role on the Razorbacks' offense

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Auburn: Tank Bigsby leads the SEC in rushing yards

© Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK

Florida: Brenton Cox Jr. will hit double-digits in sacks

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia: Kelee Ringo will lead the SEC in interceptions

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Kentucky: True freshman Barion Brown becomes the Wildcats No. 1 wide receiver

Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean-Imagn Content Services, LLC

LSU: Kayshon Boutte wins the Biletnikoff Award

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ole Miss: UCF transfer Jaylon Robinson has over 1,000 receiving yards

Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Mississippi State: Will Rogers leads the SEC in passing yards

(Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Missouri: Jack Abraham starts the season as the team's starting quarterback

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina: Gamecocks upset several SEC teams this season

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee: Josh Heupel wins SEC Coach of the Year

Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel-USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M: DJ Durkin drastically improves the Aggies' defense

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Vanderbilt: Clemson transfer Kane Patterson returns to his hometown to lead the Commodores in tackles

Ken Ruinard-Imagn Content Services, LLC

1

1