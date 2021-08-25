One bold prediction for every SEC team in 2021

It is wild to think that we are 10 days away from SEC football.

It’s arguably been the busiest offseason in college football history, and the Southeastern Conference has been at the forefront of it. Texas and Oklahoma moving to the SEC in less than five seasons has definitely rattled the college football world. It’s been easy to forget with all of the NIL talk, as well as the potential college football playoff expansion that has just been looming in the background ever since the Texas and OU news broke during SEC media days.

Now, with less than two weeks away here’s my bold prediction for every SEC team for the 2021 season.

Emory Jones doesn't last the entire season for Florida

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Richardson, the 6-4, 235 pound freshman, takes over after Florida loses on the road at Kentucky.

Kentucky finishes second in the east

Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Kentucky has found its quarterback in banana peel-eating Will Levis. He'll control an offense that should have a dominant ground game. Early wins against Missouri and Florida will prove the legitimacy of the Wildcats.

Missouri doesn't win a game in November

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Remember how Eli Drinkwitz said he couldn't remember the last time Missouri lost to Arkansas at SEC media days? It will be this year. Along with losses to Georgia, Florida, and a major upset against South Carolina.

Tennessee has the second best offense in the SEC East

Tennessee wide receiver Cedric Tillman (4) and Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Calloway (9) speak with a coach at the Orange & White spring game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

New head coach Josh Heupel knew how to run an offense at UCF. The Vols explode on to the scene with Joe Milton at QB.

South Carolina sniffs bowl eligibility

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

A close loss to Auburn seals their 5-7 fate after beating Missouri on the road. Zeb Noland truthers rise up.

Vanderbilt loses to Colorado State in week two

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Arkansas couldn't beat the Rams on the road in 2018. The Commodores won't do it either.

Arkansas goes bowling, beats A&M

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

In a bizarre showing of potential, the Hogs beat a top 10 A&M team in Arlington week four, only to scrape out a 6-6 season at the end of the day.

LSU bounces back in a major way

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

10-2 for these Tigers doesn't seem far off base. New DC Daronte Jones will make sure what happened last season doesn't happen again.

Mississippi State fires Mike Leach

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

This offense makes no progression, and Mike Leach walks the plank. Whoever steps in will have a plethora of talent to work with. The state of Mississippi was never meant to hold such power as the air raid.

Ole Miss loses to Liberty

Bruce Newman via USA TODAY Sports

It's the Hugh Freeze Bowl on November 6th. The Liberty Flames roll into Oxford and get things done. If they were able to beat two ACC schools last season, they can beat an Ole Miss team that doesn't play defense.

Texas A&M beats Alabama but doesn't win the SEC West

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

And they lose to Arkansas. Had they beaten the Razorbacks they would have found themselves in the SEC championship game.

Georgia beats Clemson, loses in the SEC championship game, and still makes the playoff

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Even with the rash of injuries, Georgia gets it done in week one. It's enough to propel them to a playoff berth even after losing in the SEC title game.

Alabama loses to Texas A&M for the first time since 2012

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher andAlabama head coach Nick Saban chat at midfield before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

And Nick Saban is gonna throw a fit in the post game press conference about a rule that was exploited during the game. And then the NCAA will change said rule.

Tank Bigsby is a Heisman finalist

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Breece Hall who? Bigsby finds himself in New York for the ceremony after a 1600-yard campaign.

