One ‘bold prediction’ has Commanders trading Chase Young to another NFC team

The 2023 NFL offseason is nearing its end. Teams have wrapped up their offseason programs, and the next step is training camp. The Washington Commanders open training camp on July 27.

This is the quiet part of the offseason, as most NFL teams have formed their rosters and are enjoying some downtime before the grind of another long season. Any signings that happen between now and the opening of camp are usually depth signings.

What about trades?

Much like free-agency moves, trades this time of the year don’t happen often. However, that hasn’t stopped one writer from making a bold prediction. Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named five bold predictions for the rest of the NFL offseason, and he has the Commanders trading defensive end Chase Young to the Detroit Lions.

Aaron Rodgers is no longer in Green Bay, opening up the door for someone to take the NFC North crown. To most observers, the Lions are the leaders in the clubhouse to become the next dominant team in the division and they seize the opportunity by continuing to load up on defense and dealing for Commanders pass rusher Chase Young. Washington declined to pick up Young’s fifth-year option earlier this offseason, possibly spelling the end of his tenure with the franchise. When healthy, Young is arguably a generational talent and showed during his rookie season that he can be a game-wrecker. That said, injuries have proven to be a major speed bump in his career to this point, which allows the Lions to swoop in and buy low on someone who could help catapult the defense to another level if everything works out. Young would be an ideal pass rusher to place opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

You can tell it’s the offseason. While we can’t rule out the Commanders trading Chase Young, it’s extremely unlikely to happen before training camp. There is hope that a healthy and motivated Young can give Washington a huge season in a contract year.

Head coach Ron Rivera is entering a critical fourth season, and the Commanders will have a new owner. Young could help Rivera. And there is also the new owner. The earliest Washington will have a new owner is July 20. Why would the Commanders trade one of their more marketable players before a new owner takes over?

As far as Sullivan’s thoughts on Young to the Lions, can we please stop calling Young a “generational” player? Young is athletically gifted. In his rookie season, in which he won the NFL defensive rookie of the year award, he recorded 7.5 sacks. He was terrific at times in 2020, showing the immense potential that led Washington to draft him at No. 2 overall.

If Young can stay healthy and reach double digits in sacks in 2023, he’s going to get paid. Will that be in Washington? While that remains to be seen, it’s not likely he’s traded before training camp.

