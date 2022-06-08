One bold prediction for each Big 12 football team in 2022

The Big 12 conference will have a much different look in 2022.

Changes were made all around the league. Oklahoma, Texas Tech and TCU each hired new coaches. The transfer portal has created large amounts of rosters turnover, especially at the quarterback position. Even Bob Bowlsby is planning to step down from his role as Big 12 commissioner.

Last season gave us many unforeseen storylines and surprises.

Baylor was picked to finish in the bottom half of the conference and snapped Oklahoma’s dominant championship run. Spencer Rattler lost his starting job to freshman Caleb Williams. Texas started out 4-1 before dropping six straight games down the stretch. TCU parted ways with longtime head coach Gary Patterson midway through the year.

While we have plenty of fresh faces around the conference, every team still has the common goal of competing for the Big 12 title and a national championship.

Here is one bold prediction for each Big 12 conference team in 2022.

Baylor: Blake Shapen finishes all-conference

Iowa State: Xavier Hutchinson goes over 1,000 yards

Kansas: Devin Neal has a breakout season

Kansas State: Deuce Vaughn accumulates over 2,000 total yards

Oklahoma: The Sooners make it back to the Big 12 title game

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys take a step back on defense

TCU: Quentin Johnston will lead the Big 12 in receiving

Texas: Bijan Robinson wins the Doak Walker Award

Texas Tech: Tyler Shough wins the starting job

West Virginia: JT Daniels throws over 30 touchdowns

