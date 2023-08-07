One of the biggest gravel events in Europe, FNLD GRVL, confirmed for 2024

Tiffany Cromwell crosses the line at FNLD GRVL

One of Europe's largest gravel events is set to return in 2024, the team behind FNLD GRVL has confirmed that the second edition of the Finnish gravel race will take place on the 15th June, 2024.

The event is co-founded by F1 driver Valterri Bottas, Canyon/SRAM’s Tiffany Cromwell and SBT GRVL organizer, Amy Charity, and takes place on the pristine gravel roads that surround Bottas' hometown of Lahti in Finland.

There are three gravel courses to choose from, ranging from the 40 km Green Lakes Route to the 177 km Midnight Sun route. We took part in the inaugural FNLD GRVL Midnight Sun race which involved 177km of flat-out gravel bike racing alongside some of the biggest names on the gravel scene.

Valterri Bottas setting off at FNLD GRVL

Amy Charity says, “We’re already looking forward to returning to Lahti for the 2024 edition of FNLD Gravel and we’re excited to build on the success of 2023. Once SBT GRVL wraps up in Colorado on August 20th, we will be back in full planning mode to build upon our rider experience in Lahti both on and off the bike with a few exciting changes in the works to make next year even more exciting for our sponsors and riders.”

Alongside the dates, the FNLD GRVL team has confirmed a prize purse of 20K Euros will also be up for grabs in 2024. The money will be equally split across both the women's and men's pro categories.

Last year it was Trek-Segafredo’s Toms Skujiņš and FNLD GRVL's own Tiffany Cromwell riding for Canyon/SRAM who crossed the line first and took the lion's share on the day.

Two men enjoy a sauna

According to Valterri Bottas, “I’m very happy that the 2023 event was such a success and we look forward to returning in 2024. To see so many participants from all over the world experience our local culture and gravel cycling was so rewarding. I had many riders approach me after the race to tell me how much they enjoyed the course and their time in Lahti. Bringing an event like FNLD GRVL to my hometown is a dream come true.”

Registration opens on the 9th of January, 2024 and full details will be available at Fnldgrvl.com.