One big thing to love about each of the Saints’ draft picks in 2022

The New Orleans Saints went into the 2022 NFL draft with seven selections and condensed it down to just five picks, carefully maneuvering to get their guys — players who bring high-end athleticism, leadership qualities, and strong resumes of success at the college level. But let’s not generalize them. Each of these rookies brings something special to the table, and the Saints are hoping those traits translate to the NFL. Their odds of getting back to the postseason hinge on it. With that in mind, let’s explore what sets each of these first-year players apart from their peers:

WR Chris Olave

His routes. There isn’t a rookie running better routes than Olave, who understands how to set up his opponents for failure as soon as he steps off the line — and how to keep it moving to catch them off balance if they recover. If you can name a route, Olave can run it with precision. He’s thrived against physical press coverage and used his polished footwork to beat up on some of the best defensive backs in college football. Expect that to help him contribute for the Saints right away, especially in the red zone where defenders’ margin for error shrinks razor-thin. He’s going to be a problem for opponents.

LT Trevor Penning

His attitude. Penning’s performance in combine drills could be argued for here, too, as he tested like a generational athlete — but his mindset is what’s going to allow him to make the most of those abilities now that he’ll be getting NFL-quality coaching. Penning is as aggressive as they come. He plays with a lot of intensity and wants to set the tone early in games. Finding the best ways to harness that energy and focus it on refining his pass protection techniques and keeping his feet when blocking out in space could be challenging, but if Penning can attack those weaknesses in his game with the same gusto he takes in putting hands on opponents he’ll have a great shot at meeting his potential.

CB Alontae Taylor

His size and speed. It may be a lot to ask Taylor to unseat Paulson Adebo as a starter right out of the gate, but he has a real shot at it. And the Saints like to field so many defensive backs in so many different situations that he should play often whatever his role ends up becoming. Taylor’s physical tools allow him to compete with anyone: he stands 6-foot-even and weighs in at 199 pounds, with 32 1/4-inch arms and a 74 3/4-inch wingspan. And he can cover ground in a hurry, as shown in his 4.36-second time in the 40-yard dash. He’ll have an opportunity to make a play on almost every ball thrown into his coverage.

LB D'Marco Jackson

His nose for the football. Jackson is a heady player who tracks the ball well and hustles to crash down on opponents. That served him well with 120 tackles in 2021, including a staggering 19 tackles for loss across 14 games. His ability to rapidly read the field and react to what’s in front of him allowed him to be a force on special teams, too, and that’s where he figures to play most often as a rookie. Look for Jackson to make some noise in the kicking game while covering punts and kickoffs.

DT Jordan Jackson

His disruptive ability. The other Jackson has a lot to learn about engaging and beating blockers, but physical ability took him a long way in college; he racked up 29.5 tackles for loss across 49 games at the Air Force Academy, bagging 7.5 sacks and knocking down 5 passes. Like David Onyemata coming out of Canada’s University of Manitoba, he’s got immense athletic traits and needs to learn some tricks of the trade so he won’t have to win with those alone in the NFL. And like Onyemata, he’s landed in a great spot to do just that.

