One big reason why Patriots should pump brakes on Bill O’Brien returning

The Matt Patricia era has gone so horrendously wrong for the New England Patriots that Bill O’Brien’s possible return is being treated like the second coming of Andy Reid right now.

In comparison to Patricia, O’Brien really is the crème de la crème of offensive coordinators, but let’s not act like Alabama coach Nick Saban is doing Patriots coach Bill Belichick a solid by letting his offensive play-caller go back to the NFL. The pitchforks in Tuscaloosa have been out for quite some time after a clear offensive drop-off for the Crimson Tide.

Look, I’m not saying the Patriots shouldn’t be trying to replace Patricia with O’Brien. That move would be an obvious no-brainer if it’s on the table. But at the same time, it’s a move that should be put on ice with the Josh McDaniels and Las Vegas Raiders catastrophe escalating.

McDaniels announced on Wednesday that Derek Carr was being replaced by Jarrett Stidham as the starter for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers. Things have even devolved to the point where Carr won’t even be the backup.

The franchise quarterback will be taking an early season exit to avoid any distractions that might arise from McDaniels’ shocking decision.

If owner Mark Davis thought the cries for McDaniels’ firing were bad before, then wait until he hears the backlash after this latest controversy. Stidham potentially stinking it up against the best defense in football seems inevitable, as does the possibility of the Black Hole feasting on its own head coach.

The Patriots would be wise to wait and see what happens.

If Davis finally steps in and drops the hammer on this charade, Belichick and company could move right in to grab the burped up bones of McDaniels and hightail it back to New England.

McDaniels has obviously struggled as a head coach in the NFL, but he hums like a bird as an offensive coordinator. Mac Jones was a Pro Bowler as a rookie under his watch. But without him, the offense has been an accident waiting to happen, and the second-year quarterback regressed to the point where he got booed off the field and replaced by rookie backup Bailey Zappe in Week 7.

Story continues

There are “Zappe” chants that still break out at Gillette Stadium, even to this day.

O’Brien would be a huge upgrade over Patricia, but McDaniels would be a mega one. And yet, it all comes down to a decision needing to be made by Davis, the man overseeing the Death Star at Allegiant Stadium—or rather, the Mid-Star at this point.

Raiders fans are growing tired of Josh McDaniels in Las Vegas.

…and people thought Josh McDaniels would learn from his Denver days. What a dumpster fire. https://t.co/LZMfYsW8Nn — Cody Wirth (@codyrwirth) December 29, 2022

Josh McDaniels ✅Burnt Denver to the ground in under 2 years

✅Got all his friends hired in preparation for taking a Colts job he ended up reneging on

✅ Burnt a playoff team to ground, and now they literally aren’t solvent enough to fire him Honestly it’s impressive https://t.co/gT7os5BK4y — SportsRoc (@SportsRoc2) December 29, 2022

Mark Davis: “This is ridiculous. Tell me why I shouldn’t fire you right now.” Josh McDaniels: pic.twitter.com/lfmoE6bSWw — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) December 28, 2022

I'm President of the FIRE Josh McDaniels club. Look at the Pinned Tweet. The bench Derek Carr conversation has more to do with his contract & the future of the Raiders than his play this season. https://t.co/zwRHXISN9k — Raiders Report Mitchell Renz (@MitchellRenz365) December 26, 2022

Carr isn’t the problem. Fire Josh McDaniels who burned it all down in one season, @Raiders. — Alan Huerta (@alanrhuerta) December 28, 2022

Derek Carr being benched is more of a reflection on Josh McDaniels than Carr’s recent play. Less than a year ago Rich Bisaccia had a dumpster fire with a less talented team made the playoffs and had the Bengals on the ropes late with a chance to win. I believe in Derek Carr. — Skips Burner (@Dripbayless_l) December 28, 2022

That's it. Fire Josh McDaniels. What a terrible way to treat the man who's been with the Raiders his entire career. JMD, you are a pawn, a temporary here, don't disrespect true Raiders. https://t.co/WyT6cp847N — Kevin (@RaiderKAB) December 29, 2022

They should fire Josh McDaniels not Carr. SMH — javier montiel (@javimontiel) December 29, 2022

Interrupting my quality time with my girlfriends family this Christmas Eve to once again say Fire Josh McDaniels who literally must just pick his ass during halftime because the Raiders suck in the second half. — TANK 🎅🏾 (@Mr___Fahrenheit) December 25, 2022

He definitely might leave bro Carr the reason he came to the raiders & him seeing how this season plays out unless we fire Josh McDaniels I don’t see him staying https://t.co/1j04iFS3Hf — Im On Bs All Day (@ImY0ungSaiah) December 28, 2022

Fire Josh McDaniels. Much more of an Issue than DC is. Guys never won without cheating, lucked out being under the belichick system, can’t scheme, just trash. https://t.co/NA4vZAbFhz — Big Stepper Naeem (@jhill543210) December 28, 2022

Josh McDaniels need to go asap. Fire him like the Broncos fired Hackett. — I Do This (@JJinx124) December 29, 2022

Fire Josh McDaniels — Z Bo (@ZDK_406) December 28, 2022

Maybe we can fire Josh McDaniels, move on from Carr & hire Sean Payton or something? I'm just tweeting out loud my inner thoughts — JAYFORCE (@Jayforce) December 25, 2022

As a life long Raiders fan, I have lived through some terrible decisions. Josh McDaniels sitting @derekcarrqb in what is an effort to deflect the blame for a lost season is inexcusable. Mount Rushmore of Raiders QBs: Lamonica, Blanda, Stabler and Carr. Fire Josh, Mark. Al would — Richard Leonardo (@Rich_Leonardo) December 29, 2022

whatever does or doesn’t happen next, roster-wise, nothing really matters as long as josh mcdaniels is on the sideline. just wasted years, until mark davis can comfortably fire and eat the cash. — ryan, uconn basketball fan account (@StillRyanFive) December 28, 2022

I’d rather the @Raiders fire Josh McDaniels then bench @derekcarrqb — Richard Kaho (@RichardKaho) December 28, 2022

[listicle id=133883]

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire