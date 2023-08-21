The one big question mark for each high school football team

HOLLAND - As the excitement builds toward Week 1 of the high school football season, The Sentinel has taken a look at each of the Holland area teams.

Each school has plenty of reasons to be optimistic, but even with several strengths for each program, there are also obviously question marks for every team heading into a new season.

Here is the biggest question mark for each team:

Fennville: Quarterback?

The Blackhawks have a new coach in Wendell Hughes Sr. and are replacing quarterback Ben Peterson, probably the best quarterback in school history. He set several school and MHSAA records. So the question is: Can the Blackhawks keep up the offensive prowess without Peterson? It is unfair to put all of that on quarterback Aidan Swingle, who is extremely talented and athletic, because that is nearly impossible to replicate. But if he can keep the offense moving, the Blackhawks have a chance at the playoffs.

Hamilton: Offense?

Defense has been a staple at Hamilton for decades. Last year the team struggled to stop OK Blue opponents and that will likely change this year as the defense continues to get better. The big question is: Can the Hawkeyes get into the end zone enough? The Hawkeyes had five of the seven OK Blue games last year where they scored fewer than 20 points. If Hamilton can find a way into the end zone, those conference games will all be close and could lead to an exciting season.

Holland: Energy?

After being forced to cut last season short for health and safety reasons surrounding injuries and numbers on the varsity team, the Holland Dutch are back and that in itself is a huge victory. After a season cut short, no one is expecting the Dutch to be a playoff team and they might not win many games. But the big question is: Can Holland bring back the energy on Friday nights that gets the community excited about football? If they can, they are on their way to a successful rebuild.

Holland Christian: Defense?

The Maroons have been a strong offensive team for years, but have lost a lot of shootouts in the past. The Maroons have been outscored by opponents in each of the past five years, which has reflected in their records of 4-5, 0-7, 2-7, 3-6. The big question is: Can the defense make a statement this year? It is not like the Maroons haven't had strength on defense. They have had plenty of strong defensive players. They just haven't had an entire unit put it all together for a full season. Even the last two times HC made the playoffs, they have allowed more than 300 points each season. If the defense can come together as a unit, the Maroons are in for a huge season.

Saugatuck: Experience?

The Saugatuck Trailblazers missed the playoffs for just the second time in 10 years last season. The team had a lot of injuries and were forced to forfeit the final game of the year because they didn't have enough healthy players. The big question is: Can the Trailblazers stay healthy enough and have that experience from last season build? If they can, the Trailblazers could be returning to the playoffs.

West Ottawa: Offense?

The Panthers have a new quarterback in Connor Knapp. He looks very capable of taking control of the offense. But in game time it will all be about timing and chemistry. So the big question is: Can Knapp and the receivers build that chemistry enough to balance running back Kayden Forbes? If they can, it will be another special year for the Panthers.

Zeeland East: Crunch time?

The Chix lost two extremely close games last year, which would have likely gotten them into the playoffs. Instead they were 3-6. The big question is: Can the Chix learn from that experience and take control late in the fourth quarter? If they can, they should be a playoff team this year.

Zeeland West: The line?

It seems difficult to believe that the question mark for a Zeeland West team could be the offensive line, but with five of the seven lineman (including tight ends) new starters, for the first time in a long time, the big question is: Can the line keep the wing-T going at an elite level? If they can, and there is every reason to believe that they can, the opponents won't even believe that there are all new starters on the line and the Dux will march to the playoffs once again.

