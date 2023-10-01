One big bright spot from Auburn football's loss to Georgia? It was a 'huge' recruiting day

AUBURN — The pitch should be pretty easy for Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze to make.

The Tigers, who enter the open week winless against SEC competition, fell agonizingly short of upsetting No. 1 Georgia in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. But the Bulldogs used All-SEC tight end Brock Bowers, who finished with eight catches for 157 yards and a touchdown, to pull away from Freeze's squad and preserve their 22-game winning streak.

Not many expected Auburn to keep it close with Georgia, especially after its horrific offensive performance against Texas A&M in Week 4. But the Tigers did, and that should help Freeze on the recruiting trail.

Auburn was close to making history. Freeze could − and should − let recruits know how close the Tigers were, and how adding them to future rosters could push them over the top in similar games down the road.

REPORT CARD: How Auburn football graded out in its heartbreaking loss to No. 1 Georgia

MOVING FORWARD: Auburn football almost beat Georgia with a dysfunctional offense. Can Hugh Freeze fix it?

"Huge," Freeze said when asked postgame about recruiting. "I met with a ton this morning. I started at 8 o'clock at the hotel for those on officials. For those on unofficials, I came straight over and started meeting with them here, so I've seen most all of them.

"The message is clear: Come help us build it. We can do it. It doesn't take long."

Another benefit of hanging with Georgia, aside from Freeze demonstrating he can do it with guys he didn't recruit, is the prospects present at the game got to experience an Auburn enviornment at its best.

This wasn't like the Penn State game in 2022, where the Nittany Lions came out of halftime firing and outscored the Tigers 27-6 in the second half, deflating any energy that was in Jordan-Hare and creating more of a somber setting than anything else.

It was different this time. The Auburn faithful smelled blood in the water and the chance at beating the nation's top-ranked team was a reality those in attendance believed was possible. With every positive play the Tigers made, that belief grew, and it created at atmosphere that few programs in the country can produce.

And that's without mentioning the stars who came back to the Plains to watch the game live. Charles Barkley, Nick Fairley, Suni Lee, Ricardo Louis, Cam Newton, Takeo Spikes and Frank Thomas were among the Auburn legends taking in the pregame festivities from the sideline.

Those figure heads are an extension of Freeze's recruiting efforts, as are those already committed to him in the Class of 2024. Perry Thompson, a five-star receiver from Foley who's committed to Auburn, spent his day around prospects like four-star receiver Ny Carr.

Carr, who decommitted from Georgia on Sept. 24, is rated by the 247Sports Composite as the No. 53 player in the country. Adding him to a receiving class that already includes Thompson and four-star recruits Malcolm Simmons and Bryce Cain would take the haul from really good to great. Taking him from the Bulldogs would be an added bonus.

Auburn lost Saturday, but perhaps the Tigers won in the longterm.

"Our fans were incredible today," Freeze said. "I think it's exciting to play here, and I think it's attractive to a lot of recruits. There were a ton here today who could help us feel like we have the same rosters as some of the others in our league are playing (with).

"Hopefully they enjoyed it. I look forward to seeing some of them."

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X (formerly known as Twitter) @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Auburn football recruiting impacts followed loss to Georgia