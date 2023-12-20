One of the best wide receivers in the 2024 class signs with the Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver room is arguably the best position group on the team. After a productive 2023, the Sooners are bringing in even more talent to the depth chart in the 2024 signing class.

Joining the Sooners is Zion Kearney, who signed his National Letter of Intent for Oklahoma during the early signing period.

Kearney is a top 25 wide receiver in the 2024 recruiting class and ranks inside the top 75 in On3 and Rivals recruiting rankings.

In Kearney, the Sooners are getting a do-it-all wide receiver that can win in every area of the field. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, he already has good size to be a force on the outside. His track speed will allow Kearney to be a deep threat in addition to victimizing coverages in the short to intermediate passing game.

The Hightower, Texas product chose the Oklahoma Sooners over Nebraska, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M, and Houston.

Kearney is among four wide receivers the Oklahoma Sooners are adding in 2024, including Ivan Carreon, Zion Ragins, and Kelly Daniels.

