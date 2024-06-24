‘One of the best’ players in Spain wants to join Arsenal as Arteta move revealed – report

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is a great admirer of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino and is keen on signing him this summer, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The Gunners coach has already put a phone call across to the Spain international, telling him his plans for him in his team, and the player is very much open to joining the North Londoners.

Barcelona are also interested in signing Merino, but they have yet to sort out their finances, giving Arsenal a real chance of pipping them to his services.

The 28-year-old is in the last 12 months of his contract at Sociedad, and the club expect him to move on this summer as they eye a €25 million sale.

Arsenal want to bolster their options in the middle of the park, and Merino fits the bill.

The former Newcastle United midfielder has emerged as one of the best in his position in the Spanish top-flight in recent seasons, establishing himself as a regular for the national team and currently impressing at the European Championship.

Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil claimed in September 2021 that the Arsenal target was the best player in La Liga, and while Merino did not admit it, he agreed that he is ‘one of the best’ in the division.

Apart from his skills on the ball in midfield, the Spaniard is also very capable of influencing games in the final third, ending 2023-24 with eight goals and four assists in 43 appearances across all competitions.

His tackling and passing skills have attracted Arsenal too, and it appears they plan to make a serious move for Merino in the coming weeks.

He has unfinished business in the Premier League after leaving Newcastle in the summer of 2018, and the Gunners are willing to hand him a chance to start challenging strongly for a league title having not won one.