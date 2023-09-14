One of the best players in North football history will make his homecoming on Friday

EVANSVILLE — The moment will be long overdue for those at North High School.

His high school coach labels his playing days as a pinnacle in the program’s history. The current staff reminisces about his athletic abilities. Those in the building can still see him prominently displayed around the school.

Deke Cooper will step into the spotlight once more on Friday.

The 1996 North graduate will have his Indiana Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony at halftime of the North-Bosse game at Bundrant Stadium. Arguably the most accomplished player in program history, Cooper was a key member of the Huskies’ 1995 state runner-up team.

He played at Notre Dame and later started 37 games across six seasons in the NFL.

“He’s the shining star in North football history,” said former coach Mike Wilson. “Not only was he the best player, but the best person we had. When you get that, you know you have something special.”

Cooper was a star athlete for the Huskies. He played basketball and qualified for the track and field state finals in four events. Those sports aren't why his name still comes up when talking about Evansville history.

Dec 16, 2007, Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers safety Deke Cooper with the ball during the Panthers 13-10 victory against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium.

Cooper totaled 1,842 yards from scrimmage and scored 15 touchdowns as a senior. His final season as a Husky warranted him as a finalist for the Indiana Mr. Football Award. The Huskies went 13-1 with their lone loss to Penn in the Class 5A state championship game. Cooper totaled 161 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown run, that day at the RCA Dome.

North encountered problems to start the season getting him enough touches at wide receiver. Wilson switched Cooper to tailback in the fifth game. He, along with quarterback Kareem Neighbors and fullback Casey Sellers, led a dynamic offense.

“It was a magical year,” said Wilson. “The North community really got behind us. It was the best of times as far as North football and my career. Things came together. Kareem and Deke in the backfield were able to create good things with our option offense.”

Cooper, a safety, played 45 games including 25 starts at Notre Dame under coaches Lou Holtz and Bob Davie. After graduating in 2000 with a sociology degree, he went undrafted and signed with the Arizona Cardinals.

Following a successful stint in NFL Europe – Cooper was named the 2002 Defensive Most Valuable Player with Rhein Fire – the North grad spent the next six years with three different NFL teams: Carolina (2002), Jacksonville (2003-05), San Francisco (2006) and Carolina (2007). He finished his career with 218 tackles, six interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

North coach Joey Paridaen grew up cheering for Notre Dame and vividly remembers Cooper wearing the golden helmet. He’s also heard many stories from members of his staff. The former North star, who lives in the Atlanta area and is scheduled to be in attendance Friday, has reached out in the past to wish the program well.

The moment will also be important for the present and future of the Huskies. The current players are likely unaware of Cooper’s accomplishments beyond his jersey display and banner in the gym. North can show what is possible with one of its own.

“It’s neat for our city,” said Paridaen. “Very few guys from this area get opportunities to play at a legit Division I program and then go on to play at the next level. They don’t really know what kind of athlete you have to be and what dedication it takes. Him sharing some of his experiences with our kids has been good for our program.”

