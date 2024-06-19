‘One of the best’ – Man City’s Jack Grealish hails Barcelona star after Euro 2024 display

‘One of the best’ – Man City’s Jack Grealish hails Barcelona star after Euro 2024 display

A leading member of the midfield ranks at La Liga giants Barcelona has this evening come in for some altogether lofty praise.

The player in question? İlkay Gündoğan.

Veteran midfielder Gündoğan is for his part fresh off another wonderful individual display on the international front.

Afforded a starting berth in Germany’s Euro 2024 group stage meeting with Hungary, the 33-year-old proved himself the decisive figure for Die Mannschaft.

After laying on Jamal Musiala’s opener, Gündoğan then turned goalscorer himself, en route to an eventual 2-0 triumph.

The Barcelona man was, in turn, afforded a well-earned Man of the Match prize.

And, as alluded to above, quick to reveal his admiration for Gündoğan post-match was one of his former Manchester City teammates.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Manchester City star Jack Grealish unveiled a photo of Gündoğan in action, accompanied by the caption:

‘Can’t explain how good this guy is man. Honestly one of the best I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing with’

Jack Grealish via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/fIxdYtdLLO — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) June 19, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN