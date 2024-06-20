‘One of the best’… Jack Grealish showers Barcelona star with high praise

It is no secret that FC Barcelona aims to recruit the best players they possibly can. The Catalan club, regardless of their financial situation, is a club that always wins high. Even in times of desperation and struggle, Barcelona remains an attraction for the very best of players.

The signing of İlkay Gündoğan from Manchester City last summer was thus a statement. Despite winning a treble with the Citizens in the previous season, the German veteran and star midfielder chose to join Barcelona. Statistically, at least, he then went on to have his best season as a player while representing the Catalan club and impressed with the club.

Now, with Germany in the European Championship, the Barcelona midfielder continues to impress. In his latest encounter against Hungary, the 33-year-old representative for Barcelona ended up delivering a man-of-the-match performance with his goal and assist in a 2-0 victory that guarantees Germany’s progression to the knockout stages.

As highlighted by Mundo Deportivo, this masterclass of Gundogan’s did not go unnoticed even by former teammates. Jack Grealish, a 28-year-old winger at Manchester City and a former teammate of Gundogan, could not stop himself from posting a picture of Gundogan from during the game and adding a complimentary text highlighting how much he was in awe of the Barcelona midfielder:

“Can’t explain how good this guy is man. Honestly one of the best I’ve ever had the pleasure of playing with.”

Unfortunately for Grealish, he will not be taking part himself in the Euros. England head coach Gareth Southgate decided to not include the winger in his final squad for the competition taking place in Germany, and that is why he remains in his hotel room for the moment from he praised the performance of the Barcelona midfielder.

Against Hungary in the last game, the 33-year-old midfielder from Barcelona had quite the extraordinary game. Playing as captain of the German National team, the former treble winner provided the assist to Jamal Musiala for Germany’s first goal, before scoring one himself in the 67th minute.

Apart from that, his passing was effective, constantly created chances for his teammates, and was equally effective in both possession and his defensive contributions.