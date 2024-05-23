'One of the best days of my career' - Smith on avoiding relegation

St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith says avoiding relegation on the final day of the Premiership season was "one of the best days" of his career to date.

Smith started the must-win game against Motherwell and credited the spirit Craig Levein's side showed in their 2-1 win.

"One of the best days in my football career," he said, when asked to sum up the final game of the campaign. "It's been a rollercoaster of a season. It's a credit to the staff and the lads.

"Relegation is something that changes livelihoods, and that's something I looked at. I know how it can affect people.

"It was about digging in. We put in a massive shift, and it was a fantastic performance and a fantastic day for the club and the city.

"It's been tough, but we never gave up - we kept fighting."