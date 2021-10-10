One of the best college football Saturday’s I’ve seen

I’m not one that likes to call each and every game or accomplishment the greatest thing ever, but Saturday, October 9 was among the best days of college football since I began watching the sport nearly 30 years ago.

I’m trying not to be hyperbolic but the day was great. I don’t know if it’s on the same level as what I’ve considered the greatest day of regular season college football I’ve seen as that belongs to October 15, 2005, but Saturday was fantastic literally all day long.

Let’s recap…

Oklahoma's impressive comeback in Red River Rivalry

USA TODAY Networks

No. 6 Oklahoma trailed No. 21 Texas 41-23 with roughly two minutes left in the third quarter Saturday as it appeared the Sooners shot at unbeaten regular season was nearing an end. Instead it was quarterback Caleb Williams coming off the bench to replace Spencer Rattler and leading Oklahoma to an unlikely victory in regulation after Texas actually rallied to tie things at 48 with just over a minute left.

55-48 Oklahoma

Ole Miss-Arkansas Madness

Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

In a basketball paced game in Oxford, Miss., it was Lane Kiffin and Ole’ Miss getting by Arkansas by the skin of their collective teeth. Not only did the two combine for over 100 points in regulation, the scoreboard lit up as the two put up a combined 41 fourth quarter points.

After Arkansas scored a touchdown with no time remaining, Ole Miss stepped up and made a rare stop in denying the Razorbacks the two-point conversion and win.

52-51 Ole Miss

Iowa comes back in battle of top-fives

USA TODAY Networks

With comebacks and crazy finishes being the story of the day, No. 3 Iowa overcame a 17-3 first half deficit to get by No. 4 Penn State, 23-20. Nico Ragaini was on the receiving end of Spencer Patras’s 44-yard touchdown pass with 6:26 to play that gave the Hawkeyes the edge.

23-20 Iowa

Notre Dame's unlikely comeback

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

How strange was No. 14 Notre Dame’s win at Virginia Tech Saturday night? Had Brian Kelly not benched starting quarterback Jack Coan, the Irish would have lost. And had Coan’s replacement Tyler Buchner not gotten hurt, Coan wouldn’t have returned for the final two possessions to give the Irish a comeback win.

32-29 Notre Dame

Michigan survives Nebraska's best punch

Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports

I didn’t understand all week how Michigan was only a slight favorite at Nebraska but Saturday night showed why sports books continue to only grow in size. Leading 13-0 at halftime it appeared Michigan was headed to a comfortable second half but Nebraska unloaded for 22-third quarter points to set up an epic fourth quarter that was capped by a Jake Moody 39-yard field goal with 1:24 to play to give Michigan the late lead.

Michigan 32-29

Texas A&M stuns No. 1 Alabama

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

They barely snuck by Colorado earlier this year and have losses to both Arkansas and Mississippi State but for the first time in Nick Saban’s long history he’s finally lost to one of his former assistant coaches.

That’s because Jimbo Fisher and unranked Texas A&M went on a 10-0 run in the final three minutes to walk-off the top-ranked Crimson Tide, 41-38.

Was Saturday the best one ever?

Photo By Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Matt Cashore

Was Saturday the best Saturday of college football ever? I don’t know nor do I really care.

For my money it’ll be tough to ever beat October 15, 2005 that featured the “Bush Push”, Mario Manningham walking off unbeaten Penn State, West Virginia and Louisville going to triple-overtime in a thriller, and other crazy finishes.

All I know is this past Saturday was awesome and a prime example of why college football fans love the sport so much.

