One Bears question for each position group as training camp begins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears rookies and quarterbacks reported to Halas Hall on Saturday, with the rest of the roster arriving Tuesday in advance of Wednesday’s start to training camp.

The first camp of the Matt Eberflus/Ryan Poles era will see all eyes on the development of quarterback Justin Fields. The rest of the roster is still massively under construction in Year 1 of a lengthy rebuild.

While Fields will get the most airtime, there still will be plenty to analyze from the other position groups.

Here’s one question facing each Bears position group as training camp begins:

Quarterback

Can Luke Getsy’s system help Justin Fields “take over” NFL?

Justin Fields had a rough rookie season. The Bears quarterback played in an offense that didn’t fit his strengths behind an offensive line that gave him little time to operate.

New head coach Matt Eberflus brought in offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to install a quarterback-friendly scheme utilized throughout the league. The scheme promises to get Fields on the move more, helping a suspect offensive line while taking advantage of Fields’ elite athleticism.

Several stats from Pro Football Focus show how Fields improved as last season went along, and there’s reason to believe the Ohio State product is in store for a breakout second season. Last year, Fields led the NFL in passer rating on designed rollouts, per SportsInfoSolutions, and was PFF’s highest-graded passer on throws from outside the pocket.

He was tied with Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson for second in the NFL in Big Time Throw Percentage and had the seventh-lowest turnover-worthy play rate in the NFL.

Getsy’s offense promises to get the best out of Fields, and there’s belief in Halas Hall that the marriage between the two could be the start of something great in Chicago.

Running backs

Will Trestan Ebner make the roster?

The Bears’ offensive backfield is relatively set entering training camp.

David Montgomery enters his fourth season as the Bears’ lead back, but Khalil Herbert also will get plenty of carries as the Bears go to a running-back-by-committee approach in the wide-zone scheme.

The only question about the Bears’ running backs is whether Ebner, a sixth-round pick from Baylor, will make the 53-man roster out of camp. Ebner is an explosive athlete with excellent pass-catching skills out of the backfield, but he enters training camp on the roster bubble.

Wide receiver

Who emerges to help Darnell Mooney?

There was no mega trade for DK Metcalf and no big signing of a rehabbing Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Bears traded for N’Keal Harry and will roll into training camp with an underwhelming group of wide receivers.

Mooney will be the unquestioned No. 1 receiver this fall. But the pecking order behind him is extremely murky. Entering camp, Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown are two and three on the depth chart. The Bears will look to find any way to get rookie Velus Jones Jr. the ball, but he might play more of a gadget/jack-of-all-trades role during his first season.

Will Harry, Dante Pettis, or Tajae Sharpe shine during camp? What about Dazz Newsome or undrafted rookie Kevin Shaa? The Bears’ wide receiver room is full of guys with thin Pro Football Reference pages.

I’d bet the Bears exit camp with Pringle, St. Brown, Jones, and Harry behind Mooney, but everything is up for grabs after the top spot. Fields needs someone other than Mooney to emerge as a reliable threat for the passing game to have teeth this fall.

Tight end

Cole Kmet, please stand up?

Given the uncertainty at wide receiver, Kmet is the Bears’ most-reliable pass-catching option after Mooney. The third-year tight end had a disappointing start to his career with Matt Nagy at the helm. But the Shanahan offense has allowed several tight ends to explode onto the scene, and Kmet knows it’s a big opportunity for him this fall.

Kmet made several nice plays during mandatory minicamp as he continues to build his connection with Fields. It’s time for the Notre Dame product to live up to his second-round selection and talent. This offense could be the ideal one for him to shine in.

Offensive line

Who is going to protect the blind side?

Early in the offseason, all the talk was about the expected competition at right guard. However, following Dakota Dozier’s ACL injury during minicamp, it appears that job now is Sam Mustipher’s.

The bigger question on the offensive line now falls on the tackles. Halfway through the offseason program, Eberflus bumped Teven Jenkins to the second team, shifted Larry Borom to right tackle, and inserted rookie Braxton Jones as the first-team left tackle. Eberflus claims that was always the plan as the Bears search for the right offensive line combinations.

The Bears are high on Jones’ potential, but it’s a lot to ask of a fifth-round pick to start Week 1 as the blind-side protector against Nick Bosa. Will Jenkins reclaim his spot and bump Borom back to first-team left tackle? Or are the Bears going to open the season with a rookie left tackle?

All eyes will be on the offensive line early in camp.

Defensive line

What’s Robert Quinn’s status?

Robert Quinn didn’t report to mandatory minicamp as rumors swirled that the veteran left tackle wants out of Chicago.

Eberflus said he would leave it to general manager Ryan Poles and his team to handle. If Quinn doesn’t return to the Bears, Chicago’s front seven looks completely different, and they’ll have to rely on Trevis Gipson, Al-Quadin Muhammad, and Dominique Robinson to pressure the QB.

Not ideal.

Linebacker

Jack Sanborn, starter?

Roquan Smith and Nicholas Morrow will be two of the Bears’ three starters in Matt Eberflus’ base defense. While the Bears don’t figure to stay in base that much, there could be a competition brewing at SAM linebacker.

The Bears brought in Matt Adams after he played for Eberflus in Indianapolis. They also signed undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn, who was a tackling machine during his collegiate career at Wisconsin. Adams enters camp as the first-team SAM backer, but don’t be surprised if Sanborn pushes him with an impressive camp.

Defensive backs

When does Jaquan Brisker’s holdout end?

We thought the offensive line and wide receivers would be the focus, but Jaquan Brisker’s expected contract holdout changes that equation.

Poles and Eberflus used the Bears’ two second-round picks to revamp a terrible secondary. Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon are expected to be Day 1 starters alongside Jaylon Johnson and Eddie Jackson. With two picks, Eberflus and Poles transformed the secondary from a big issue into arguably the Bears’ best position group.

However, Brisker hasn’t signed his contract and wasn’t expected to report to Halal Hall on Saturday when rookies and quarterbacks arrived. Brisker and the Bears are at odds over the guaranteed money in the third year of his contract.

Brisker impressed coaches and teammates during OTAs and minicamp. The Bears have him penciled in as the starting strong safety, allowing Jackson to roam and make plays in the backend. In reality, this is a minor speed bump in Brisker’s Bears career. But the Bears need him on the field as soon as possible, so he’s ready to start Week 1. Any missed practice time could hamper Brisker’s growth and put the Bears’ defense behind the eight ball to start the season.

