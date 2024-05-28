One baseball team is positioned perfectly in final Metro Top 10

The regular season is over, and the second season — section play — is under way.

The best now become targets, and nobody is wearing a bigger bull's-eye than Wayzata.

The Trojans rolled through the regular season 20-0 and finish in the No. 1 spot in the Metro Top 10 baseball rankings. They are the top seed in Class 4A, Section 6.

For section tournament brackets tap here

South Suburban Conference champion Farmington (18-2) remains No. 2 and is the top seed in Section 1. League rivals Shakopee (14-6) and Prior Lake (15-5) each climbed, Shakopee to No. 4 and Prior Lake to No. 5. They are the top two seeds in Section 2.

Stillwater (15-5) heads the Suburban East contingent, moving up to No. 3 position and seeded first in Section 4. Conference foes East Ridge (No. 6, 14-6), Mounds View (No. 8, 13-7) and Cretin-Derham Hall (No. 10, 13-7) are also in the Top 10.

Class 3A powers Mahtomedi (16-4) and Benilde-St. Margaret's (16-2) round out the Top 10, each a spot higher than last week.

Baseball Metro Top 10

Records through Friday

1. Wayzata (20-0). Last week: 1

2. Farmington (18-2). Last week: 2

3. Stillwater (15-5). Last week: 4

4. Shakopee (14-6) Last week: 5

5. Prior Lake (15-5). Last week: 6

6. East Ridge (14-6). Last week: 3

7. Mahtomedi (3A) (16-4). Last week: 8

8. Mounds View (13-7). Last week: 9

9. Benilde-St. Margaret's (3A) (16-2). Last week: 10

10. Cretin-Derham Hall (13-7). Last week: unranked