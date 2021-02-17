One attempt at sorting out Texas Rangers’ starting rotation as spring training begins

A year ago, the Texas Rangers couldn’t wait to get to spring training and see for themselves the starting rotation that would help them contend in the American League.

Lance Lynn and Mike Minor, who finished in the top 10 in Cy Young voting, were back and joined by Corey Kluber, a two-time Cy Young winner, and free-agent pickups Kyle Gibson and Jordan Lyles.

Lynn aside, the rotation was either decimated by injuries or a lack of performance or both. All that hope turned into a rebuild during the 60-game 2020 season.

Now, only Gibson and Lyles remain, and the Rangers are trying to assemble a rotation that will keep them from being laughed of the field in 2021.

The first workout of spring training for pitchers and catchers arrives Wednesday, and Gibson stands as the front-runner to be the Opening Day starter. Lyles has a spot, though almost by default.

The rest of the rotation will be filled by newcomers and rookies, and some who qualify as both. Some starters might work as relievers, though not because the bullpen needs help.

(The bullpen is actually a team strength, if not the strength, with Jose Leclerc healthy and Jonathan Hernandez nudging toward being one of the game’s best setup men.)

One pitcher could start, say, on Monday and work in relief on Saturday and be at Triple A Round Rock on Sunday.

Things are going to get interesting. The coaching staff will have to be creative. It’s going to get messy.

Here’s an attempt to sort it all out.

The first four

Kyle Gibson, RHP: A 5.38 ERA usually doesn’t translate into an Opening Day start, but he was better late in the season, including a shutout at Houston, the Rangers expect him to log a bunch of innings. He has two years remaining on his three-year, $28 million contract.

Mike Foltynewicz, RHP: A dismal season with Atlanta, caused by strength lost during the COVID-19 shutdown, brought his Braves run to an end only two years after being an All-Star for them. He says he’s healthy and motivated after being dumped by the Braves, and the Rangers expect him to log a normal starter’s workload.

Story continues

Kohei Arihara, RHP: The biggest-named player to come from Japan to the majors this offseason is Arihara, who logged 48 2/3 more innings in 2020 than the MLB leader (Lynn, 84). The Rangers believe Arihara has more strikeouts in his future by focusing on his three best pitches — sinker, slider and split-fingered fastball.

Jordan Lyles, RHP: His first season with the Rangers was worse than Gibson’s first year. Lyles finished with a 7.02 ERA and was so dicey that the Rangers opted to use an opener in front of him three times. Even though he’s an incumbent, he could end up as the No. 4 starter. The reward would be starting the home opener.

The fifth starter is ... ?

Dane Dunning, RHP: The key piece in the Lynn trade, Dunning made his MLB debut last season and pitched well (2-0, 3.97 ERA). He might be in the Opening Day rotation, but his innings will be limited in 2021 as he has yet to log a full season since undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Kyle Cody, RHP: Like Dunning, Cody made his MLB debut in 2020 and did well (1-1, 1.59 ERA). He’s also in the same innings/elbow predicament as Dunning and will be closely monitored.

Hyeon-Jong Yang, LHP: A veteran in Korea, the soon-to-be 33-year-old wanted to give the majors a chance before it was too late. It might be, as he posted a 4.70 ERA last season and could land only a minor-league deal with a spring invite. But he threw 172 1/3 innings in 2020, and the Rangers need innings.

Taylor Hearn, LHP: The Rangers are still curious to see if the native Texan can harness the control of his power stuff and become an effective starter. When he was on last season, he was overpowering out of the bullpen.

Wes Benjamin, LHP: Of all the young, inexperienced starters, Benjamin might be best equipped to eat innings. His changeup has become an effective pitch. He might not be flashy, but who cares as long as he can get outs.

Joe Palumbo, LHP: Cursed by the injury bug in previous season, Palumbo’s 2020 season was sacked by ulcerative colitis. He’s ready to go now, but innings will be a concern after hardly pitching at all last season.

Keep an eye on ...

Brock Burke, LHP: He didn’t pitch last season after making his MLB debut in 2019. The Rangers need to continue evaluating him to determine his role going forward.

Tyler Phillips, RHP: He reinvented himself last season at the alternate camp site. He’s always been durable and a control artist, and the expectation is he makes his MLB debut in 2021.

Jharel Cotton, RHP: Not too long ago it looked like he would be a mainstay in the Oakland rotation. Tommy John surgery got him, and now he’s trying to land a job. It’s worth evaluating him.

Luis Ortiz, RHP: The Rangers traded their 2014 first-round to Milwaukee in 2016 (Jonathan Lucroy deal). He was then traded to Baltimore, where he made his MLB debut, and now he’s back. He’s only 25.

Hans Crouse/Cole Winn, RHP: The top two pitching prospects after Dunning, Crouse and Winn are in camp as non-roster invitees. Crouse didn’t pitch in a structured/team environment last season while Winn spent time at the alternate camp and then dominated during the instructional league.