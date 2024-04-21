One of Arkansas’ most highly touted recruits to leave via the transfer portal

Arkansas offensive lineman Paris Patterson is entering the transfer portal, according to a report by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

A former four-star recruit, Patterson signed with the Razorbacks in the winter of 2022. At one point, he found himself rated among the top 250 recruits in his class.

But his time at Arkansas saw him leapfrogged on the depth chart by even younger players. Patterson was not included in the two-deep during spring drills and in the spring game found himself playing with the third team.

The 350-pounder is the fourth Arkansas player to enter the portal since it re-opened in the spring. He joins back-up quarterback Jacolby Criswell, starting punter Max Fletcher and third-string running back Isaiah Augustave.

Patterson’s exit leaves coach Sam Pittman with eight scholarships remaining to fill his 2024 roster. Most recently, Arkansas picked up a commitment from former Florida State running back Rodney Hill, who is expected to slide into Augustave’s place in the depth chart with time and practice.

