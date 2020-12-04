After one year of Andy Farrell, what has really changed for Ireland?

Ireland Coach Andy Farrell - Tom Jenkins

Cultural regime

A year on from the transfer of power, the spectre of Joe Schmidt still lingers over Andy Farrell.

The New Zealander - perhaps more than any player - was the face of the all-conquering Ireland of the 2010s. It is no secret that the former coach earned the nickname 'Schmidtler' and perhaps part of the reason why the Irish rugby public are still so fascinated is that the extent of his autocratic style of management has only ever been revealed in dribs and drabs.

This week veteran scrum-half Conor Murray repeatedly used the word “regime” to describe the transition from Schmidt to his former assistant Farrell. The 31-year-old revealed that under “the new regime” it was easier for players to ask questions.

“In our last regime, it was a group that was together for such a long time and things were really embedded and, more often than not, everyone knew what they were doing," he told the x podcast. "It's a bit of a different set-up, especially with so many new players. And with the older, experienced players, it can be hard asking questions in front of a group.

"So I think the atmosphere for people to ask what they might perceive as a silly question... well, there's no silly questions. People are really open about learning and moving forward. Because it's a new coaching set-up and we're still getting used to it, it's a really good atmosphere to have in such a situation where people don't feel silly asking questions, and not knowing everything.”

Asking questions is something one would take for granted in most workplaces. Perhaps this gives a glimpse into the size of the cultural task Farrell has on his hands as he wishes for players to express themselves more on and off the field.

Support structures

In building his cultural revolution away from the more authoritarian Schmidt style, Farrell is putting player’s psychological welfare first.

He announced on Thursday that he had brought in Gary Keegan, a performance coach well known in Ireland for his successes with hurling and Gaelic football teams as well as the Irish Olympic boxing team. “Performance anxiety” had been identified as one of Ireland’s issues in their disappointing World Cup campaign last year.

Keegan replaces Dr Enda McNulty, who had been embedded with the squad before and during their time in Japan and worked with Ireland or their players for the best part of a decade. But perhaps more interesting has been the return of the popular former team manager Mick Kearney, who left the Schmidt set up in 2016.

Kearney is not resuming the role but is helping out as an avuncular figure that players and their families can use as a sounding board. Kearney, a successful businessman who has sat on the EPCR board, will also mentor players on life and opportunities outside rugby. This shows Farrell’s desire to create a more open environment.

Of Kearney, he said: “For a lot of our players, it isn't just the stress of a match week, it is life outside of rugby as well and that can be a whole build-up in a different manner. Mick helps massively with that.”

Playing style

While moving towards an environment where players feel supported is to be lauded, there has been much groaning in the Irish media over whether or not Ireland have lost their eye for details – something Schmidt was fanatical about. It is this which, for many, was the cause of the two losses against England and France this year.

Farrell has used phrases such as “playing to space” and “heads up rugby", which are very much at odds with the Schmidt style but which have yet to fully manifest itself. Ireland's attacking stats are all down in the last 12 months.

But in defence of the new coach, he has introduced 10 new caps in the past year. Stalwarts that defined the Schmidt era such as Rob Kearney and Rory Best have moved on while others such as Murray and captain Jonathan Sexton have remained.

Interestingly Farrell has brought in players this autumn like back row Will Connors and backs Hugo Keenan and Shane Daly, who played for the Ireland sevens side, which perhaps shows a willingness to look at things differently.

However, Murray has stressed that the detail has not gone away. “The latter half of the week, people are still expected to know their detail so there is a flow to training. Certainly earlier in the week, there are a lot of chats going on in mini groups, one-on-ones with the coaches, whatever it may be. You don't go into a game guessing."