One analytics model has Commanders with fewest wins in the NFL in 2024

The Washington Commanders won four games in 2023. They were terrible on defense, finishing last in virtually every metric. Offensively, Washington wasn’t a lot better. The Commanders led the NFL in passing attempts yet finished last in rushing attempts.

Washington had some much-needed change this offseason, starting with general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn. The Commanders were busy in free agency and the NFL draft, but fans hope the new and improved coaching staff can help Washington’s returning players rebound from a poor season.

How good will the Commanders be in 2024? Some believe they can win anywhere from six to eight games, which would be a good building block in Quinn’s first season.

However, Sports Info Solutions doesn’t believe in Washington in 2024.

SIS recently used its model to project win totals for all 32 NFL teams next season. The Commanders came in last with a projected 3.2 wins. DraftKings had projected Washington to have 6.5 wins. That’s quite the difference.

We've got our own Win Totals projection model. The SIS crew ran the model and then dissected them in both article and podcast form The Saints were one of the teams for which we had a big difference with DraftKings Find out who else fits that description https://t.co/QBreW9AVhb pic.twitter.com/VKSt8aECb4 — SIS Football (@football_sis) June 6, 2024

It’s challenging to see Washington winning fewer than four games in 2024. Could it happen? Sure. But the Commanders will be better next season, with so much of their progress mirroring rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels’ development.

