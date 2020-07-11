One analyst's way-too-early 2021 bold prediction: A.J. Brown over Michael Thomas

A.J. Brown was an absolute revelation during his rookie season (in a year when many rookie wideouts showed out, no less) on an offense built around Derrick Henry. He helped many fantasy managers to the playoffs, if not to the championship itself. A 52-1,051-8 2019 season has earned Brown a current Yahoo ADP of 38.6.

Brown is the only second-year receiver with an ADP that high in 2020. Does he deserve it? Will he repeat his 2019 season? Is a sophomore slump in the cards?

How good can A.J. Brown actually be?

Fantasy analysts Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon discuss his chances in the video above.

Dalton doesn’t waste any time before delivering a hot take: Not only does he have Brown ranked in his 2020 top-10 wideouts, but he goes so far as saying that Brown will outrank Michael Thomas in 2021!

“Who else are they going to throw to?!” Dalton asked, in reference to Brown’s status in the Titans passing hierarchy. He explains how receivers Brown’s age aren’t supposed to do what he did in 2019, calling him an absolute monster.

Matt loves Dalton’s bold take. Coming into 2019, Matt thought A.J. Brown would be a big slot receiver — instead, Brown crushed the most difficult role you can play as a rookie receiver, the X-outside receiver. Matt thinks the second-year beast could easily be a 130+ target dominator this year.