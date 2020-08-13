One analyst's 2020 fantasy football cheat sheet for drafting on Yahoo

By Alex Gelhar, 4for4

Special to Yahoo Sports

I say this every year, but it always bears repeating: There is no singular perfect draft strategy for fantasy football. Successfully navigating a fantasy football draft requires preparation, foresight, quick-thinking, and the ability to adjust on the fly. This article will focus on that first quality — preparation — as I have used our mighty 4for4 rankings and the ADP Bargains tool to help provide you some strategic angles for attacking drafts on Yahoo.

Before I get into all of that though, I have two general strategy reminders:

Know your league Know your scoring system

Rankings, analytics, and strategy are all well and good, but if you have a die-hard fan of a team in your league who is going to overdraft that team’s top players, it’s going to change the flow of the draft. Knowing your leaguemates and their draft-day tendencies can be just as important to drafting successfully as studying rankings and sleeper articles all offseason.

Yahoo asks you to start one QB, two RBs, two WRs, one TE, one FLEX, one K, and one D/ST with a half-PPR scoring format. If this is your first league with half-PPR scoring, don’t fret — it really doesn’t change the process as it impacts all positions equally. It is the scoring equivalent of drinking a half-water, half-coffee instead of a full coffee. You will get your caffeine, but one way takes longer for the effect to hit your system.

Now that we have cleared that up, below you’ll find several strategy tips for Yahoo drafts. Remember: These are not ironclad. These are ideas and strategies to keep in mind as your draft progress. By watching out for these players, trends, and opportunities, you should be able to acquire a title-contending 2020 squad.

Wait on a Quarterback … Unless Deshaun Watson Falls Past Pick 50

For veteran fantasy football players, waiting on a quarterback has been the strategy for the last decade, at least. This strategy still holds true today; it allows you to extract more value from your early-round selections, as quarterback production is more easily replaceable (in one-quarterback leagues) than running back or wide receiver production. However, there’s one exception I am willing to break the rule for in Yahoo leagues, and his name is Deshaun Watson.

How will Deshaun Watson's fantasy production look in 2020? (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Per Yahoo ADP, Watson is currently going between the 50th and 60th picks in drafts. Here at 4for4, Watson is our 50th overall ranked player, so if/when he starts to fall beyond that 50 pick margin, I become increasingly interested. I discussed on an episode of The Most Accurate Podcast and in a player debate earlier this summer why I believe Watson has the potential this season to be the QB1 overall, but here are some highlights. Since Watson became the starter in Houston, he is the only quarterback to average 20-plus fantasy points per game each year. And he’s done this with relatively average statistical seasons (never thrown for more than 26 touchdowns or finished in the top-10 in passing yards).

Watson has been an elite fantasy passer without ever having a true breakout season. Given the deficiencies on Houston’s defense and the additional weapons added to the offense to replace DeAndre Hopkins, Watson could easily stuff the stat sheet each and every week en route to a QB1 finish overall and he’s currently the sixth passer coming off the board in Yahoo drafts. As long as he falls far enough, don’t feel bad about calling his name earlier than you might normally draft a quarterback.

[Visit 4for4, where 92% of subscribers made the playoffs, for more]

Grab an Elite Tight End if the draft slot is right … or Wait, Wait, Wait

I hardly ever grab an elite tight end early, but the ADPs for Yahoo sync up pretty well with our top three tight ends at 4for4: Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Mark Andrews. After that, the disparities start to grow to where players like Darren Waller and Zach Ertz are being drafted. This is why if you miss out on one of the top-end guys at the right time in the draft (don’t reach for them, please!) the real value comes in waiting at the position. Players like Mike Gesicki, Dallas Goedert, and Blake Jarwin all have top-10, maybe even top-five upside at the position, and are coming off the board past pick 120.

Story continues