One analyst thinks Nebraska could get off to a fast start in 2022

It’s not necessarily a prediction, but one college football analyst thinks Nebraska could get off to a quick start to the 2022 college football season. Josh Pate of the “Late Kick Podcast” recently took a look at the Cornhusker’s schedule and made his thought known. During his “More Bold Prediction for 2022,” he believes Nebraska could start the season with a 6-0 record.

Pate says,

Nebraska figures to be favored in five of their first six games. And look at week 4… Oklahoma comes in there (Lincoln)… if they can pull that off… this could really happen. They could go to Purdue 6-0.

I know there are a lot of Husker fans who would be happy with a 1-0 start at the beginning of the 2022 season. But, predictions aside, we’ll learn the truth about the 2022 Nebraska Cornhuskers on August 27th against the Northwestern Wildcats in Dublin, Ireland.

Nebraska can be 6-0 headed to Purdue. They need one big upset over OU. pic.twitter.com/Tfychh6eNV — Josh Pate (@LateKickJosh) May 28, 2022

Please take a look below at the Husker’s 2022 schedule and let us know how you think Nebraska will begin the season.

08/27 Northwestern 11:30 am (in Dublin)

09/03 South Dakota 2:30 pm

09/10 Georgia Southern 6:30 pm

Scott Frost

09/17 Oklahoma 11:00 am

10/01 Indiana TBA

10/07 @Rutgers 6:00 pm

10/15 @Purdue TBA

10/29 Illinois TBA

11/05 Minnesota TBA

11/12 @Michigan TBA

11/19 Wisconsin TBA

11/25 @Iowa 3:00 pm

