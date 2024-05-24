One analyst ranks Browns Martin Emerson Jr. 5th-best CB in the NFL

When it is all said and done, cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. might be the biggest steal Andrew Berry has ever made in the NFL draft. Cleveland Browns fans were surprised when the pick was made a year after they took Greg Newsome II in the first round.

Emerson was up to the challenge from day one in the NFL, but he took a massive step forward in year two for Cleveland last season. Recently Cody Alexander dropped some coverage charts and listed Emerson as his fifth overall ranking in the Top 10 in both man and zone coverage.

Using a unique blend of size, strength, and athleticism, Emerson can compete against big, physical wide receivers and athletic, quick wide receivers. If he continues at the same level of play this year, he won’t be underrated around the league anymore.

A second season in Jim Schwatz’s scheme could see him take it to another level in 2024.

One of the most underrated CBs in the NFL is the Browns' Martin Emerson Jr. Though Cleveland bases in man coverage, Emerson is a top 10 CB in both man & zone. The Heat Map illustrates his ability to force low-percentage throws outside. #5 in my composite CB ranking.#ArtofX pic.twitter.com/wTHsKWtwWM — Cody Alexander (@The_Coach_A) May 23, 2024

